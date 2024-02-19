Alabama woman makes son, 7, walk home from school as punishment, then runs him over with her car

An Alabama woman allegedly made her son, 7, walk home from school as punishment. While he was on the way, she accidentally ran him over. Sarai Rachel James allegedly made her son, 7, walk home from school as punishment (Marshall County Jail)

27-year–old Sarai Rachel James learned on February 9 from the boy’s principal that he got into trouble at school. She picked her son up from school, but made him get out of the car on the way and asked him to walk or run home, which was about eight blocks away.

For a few blocks, James drove beside the boy or trailed him. The child tried to grab the door handle when she slowed down the vehicle, Boaz Chief of Police Michael Abercrombie told McClatchy News. When she accelerated, her son was pulled under the car. Police said the vehicle ran over him with a rear tire.

Abercrombie said investigators believe the tragedy took place by accident. However, it would never have happened if James had not punished the boy. “She may not have realized he was doing that,” Abercrombie said.

The boy was rushed to the University of Alabama hospital with. He had abrasions on his back and side of the head, but suffered no internal injuries. “God watched over him,” Abercombie said.

James was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse. Three days later, authorities released her on a $50,000 bond, jail records showed. She is not allowed to have any contact with her son, according to AI.com.

Another woman, 57, was in James’ car when the incident took place. She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, and later released on a $500 bond.