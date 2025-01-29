Menu Explore
Alaska F-35 jet crash: Pilot safety status updated after ‘significant damage’ to military aircraft; wild video emerges

AP | | Posted by Ashima Grover
Jan 29, 2025 07:07 AM IST

Although the F-35 fighter jet crash at an Alaska base is still under investigation, a US Air Force pilot impacted in the accident was reported to be safe.

A U.S. Air Force pilot was reported to be safe after a single-seat F-35 fighter jet crashed Tuesday at a base in Alaska.

January 28, 2025: A U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft F-35 was compromised in an accident that occurred at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska.(X)
January 28, 2025: A U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft F-35 was compromised in an accident that occurred at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska.(X)

The accident occurred on the runway at Eielson Air Force Base, but it was not immediately known if it occurred while the advanced fighter craft was landing or taking off, Eielson spokesperson Staff Sgt. Kimberly Touchet told The Associated Press.

“It’s still under investigation, so they’re trying to confirm all the details,” she said. Officials planned a news conference later Tuesday.

Also read | Trump signs order cutting federal support for gender transitions under 19

A release from the Air Force said an “incident” occurred about 12:49 p.m., causing significant damage to the aircraft.

“The pilot is safe and has been transported to Bassett Army Hospital for further evaluation,” the statement said.

Eielson Air Force Base is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Fairbanks.

“Our people are our most important resource, and we are committed in ensuring their safety and security,” Col. Paul Townsend, commander of the 354th Fighter Wing, said in the statement. “I can assure you the United States Air Force will conduct a thorough investigation in hopes to minimize the chances of such occurrences from happening again.”

Eielson was selected in 2016 to host 54 F-35s, spawning an expansion that cost more than a half-billion dollars that was to include 36 new buildings and dozens of housing units. The expansion included about 3,500 new active duty airmen and their dependents.

Also read | Donald Trump administration pulls millions in funding for ‘condoms in Gaza’

With the capability to fly more than 12 hours at a time, the F-35 can reach almost anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one mission.

In May, an F-35 fighter jet on its way from Texas to Edwards Air Force Base near Los Angeles crashed after the pilot stopped to refuel in New Mexico. The pilot was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

In October, a Marine investigation blamed the pilot of an F-35 for ejecting from the aircraft when he didn’t need to, causing the fighter to fly unmanned for 11 minutes before it crashed in rural South Carolina in 2023.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed. Only the headline was modified.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
