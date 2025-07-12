Aldo Miranda cause of death: How did viral TikTok star die?

Mexican TikTok star Aldo Miranda, who has over 10 million followers on the platform, was found dead at his home in Mexico's El Paz on Tuesday, July 8, his management team said. Authorities are investigating the 32-year-old's cause of death, with an official announcement expected in the coming days. Aldo Miranda. (@aldomirandar/ Indtagram)

Meanwhile, a report by the Spanish-language American magazine, People Español, reported citing the Center for Control, Communication, Command, and Computing in El Paz that Miranda's body was found hanging from a cable at a room in his house. The cause of death is suspected to be suicide, the report added.

Miranda, who worked simultaneously as a teacher with Mexico's Ministry of Public Education, rose to fame with his funny TikTok videos, amassing over 10.2 million followers. On Instagram, he had close to 500,000 followers. He was managed by the Albe Group, which released a statement on July 9 confirming Miranda's death.

Remembering Miranda, the faces behind Aleb Group, Mario Aguilar and Jesica Gerbautz shared a heartbreaking statement remembering the "genuine, close and valuable” friendship that they shared with their client. Shocked by the suddenness of Miranda's death, they wrote: “Sometimes the internal battles are silent, and we fail to see everything someone carries inside.”

Also read: Who was Aldo Miranda? The 32-year-old TikTok star found dead at home

“Aldo Miranda was one of those people that life gave me thanks to social networks, but over time it became a true friendship, one of those that feel genuine, close and valuable,” the statement said. “Meeting him was amazing. He had a talent that caught, moved, and inspired.”

“He was also one of the first people who believed in me when I told him about Albe Group,” it continued. “Without thinking, he showed me his unconditional support and so we began working together, but beyond the job, a friendship was born that I will always cherish.

“Aldo decided to leave early, and though that hurts deeply, I want to remember him with the love, light, and joy he left in us. We are going to miss you like you have no idea.”