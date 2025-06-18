All signs US is ready to join Israel in its war against Iran

President Donald Trump met with his national security team on Tuesday to discuss the conflict between Israel and Iran, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. The 78-year-old's Situation Room meeting, social media messages, and the US Embassy's warnings are among the few signs sparking speculation that Washington might be ready to take part in the war in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (AP)

Iran is reportedly prepared to strike back at the US if it gets involved in the conflict. Tehran has readied missiles to hit US bases in the Middle East, the New York Times reported. Trump had earlier in the day called for Iran's ‘complete surrender’, citing the possibility of killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Read More: Trump angry with Tulsi Gabbard? US President rejects his spy chief's Iran testimony; ‘I don’t care what she…’

Meanwhile, Iran's supremo Ali Khamenei said that he will show Israel ‘no mercy’ as Tehran launches its second round of missiles within an hour.

"We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime," he said in a Tuesday evening post on X, formerly Twitter. "We will show the Zionists no mercy."

While there is no confirmation that the US will join Israel in its war, here are some telling signs that Trump might take a call soon.

US Embassy in Jerusalem closed

The US Embassy in Jerusalem announced that it will remain closed from Wednesday through Friday. “As a result of the current security situation and ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, the U.S. Embassy has directed that all U.S. government employees and their family members continue to shelter in place in and near their residences until further notice.”

Trump's threats

Initially, Trump supported nuclear talks with Iran, set for Oman on June 15, but by Monday, his tone hardened. He urged Tehran residents to evacuate and met with national security officials. On Tuesday, he claimed US control over Iran’s skies on Truth Social, called Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei an ‘easy target’ and demanded ‘unconditional surrender’.

Read More: Iran urges citizens to delete WhatsApp, claims data sent to Israel amid tensions; company reacts

US presence in the Middle East

The US bolstered its Middle East presence, deploying KC-135R and KC-46A tankers to Europe and redirecting the USS Nimitz to join the USS Carl Vinson in the Arabian Sea. The B-2 bomber, capable of carrying the GBU 57/B bomb needed for Iran’s Fordow facility, is stationed at Diego Garcia.

Whiteman Air Force Base heightened security, and non-essential US personnel were authorized to leave posts in Bahrain, Iraq, and Kuwait.

State Department's movements

The State Department launched a task force to assist US citizens exiting the region, but spokesperson Tammy Bruce avoided commenting on Trump’s statements or diplomatic prospects.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi suspended nuclear talks, demanding an end to Israel’s strikes. Egyptian mediation efforts yielded no progress.

JD Vance's tweets

Vice President JD Vance defended Trump’s approach on X, suggesting the president might act to halt Iran’s nuclear enrichment but remains focused on U.S. interests. Iran threatened US bases if Washington joins the fight, though no attacks on US facilities have occurred.