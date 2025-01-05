Amazon Prime to offer an exclusive glimpse into Melania Trump's life with new documentary in 2025

Amazon Prime has secured exclusive global rights to a documentary film offering an "unprecedented behind-the-scenes look" at the life of First Lady Melania Trump. The highly anticipated film will be released theatrically and streamed worldwide, providing viewers with an intimate glimpse into her personal and professional journey. Amazon Prime has acquired global rights to a documentary on Melania Trump, set for release in late 2025. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP)

Also Read: NYC MS Halal food worker sparks outrage after catching pigeon with bare hands

When will Melania’s documentary be released?

The filming of the upcoming documentary which will give a sneak peek into Melania’s life began in December 2024. The First Lady will also be the executive producer of the documentary alongside Fernando Sulichin of New Element Media. It will be directed by RatPac Entertainment’s Brett Ratner.

The documentary is slated to be released in theatres worldwide and on streaming platforms in the second half of 2025, as reported by Fox News Digital. More details about the project are yet to be released by Prime Video as the filming proceeds and finalises.

A spokesperson for Amazon Prime stated, “We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world,” in a statement. The announcement comes just weeks before President-elect, Donald Trump’s inauguration scheduled for January 20, 2025.

Prior to the documentary, Melania also released her first book ever, titled– Melania. The memoir is a collection of her personal stories and family photos which were never shared by her with the public before. Her book has maintained the top position on the New York Times’ best-selling list since it was first released. In November, just days after her husband’s election as the 47th President, Melania unveiled a digital photography series showcasing her life on the 2024 campaign trail and at home.

In an interview with Fox News Digital last year, she expressed her commitment to focusing on children's well-being and development if she got a second chance to be the First Lady which she will get on January 20. She said, “My focus would continue to be creating a safe and nurturing space for children to learn, grow and thrive.”

Also Read: Pulitzer Winner quits after Jeff Bezos cartoon gets 'Killed' at Washington Post: ‘Dangerous for free press’

Melania’s Non-Fungible Tokens

Since leaving the White House, Melania Trump has ventured into the world of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), creating special edition pieces with a portion of the proceeds benefiting her Fostering the Future initiative. This program aims to provide educational opportunities and scholarships to children in the foster care system.

As a result, students from the program are now enrolled in various colleges and universities nationwide, with a focus on fields such as technology and computer science.

Last year, she told Fox News Digital, “Writing my memoir has been an amazing journey filled with emotional highs and lows. Each story shaped me into who I am today." She added that “although daunting at times, the process has been incredibly rewarding, reminding me of my strength, and the beauty of sharing my truth."