American narrates how he survived Dubai floods: ‘Pond water dripping down my back and my legs are chaffed’

On Tuesday, Dubai witnessed a heavy downpour, leading to flooding all across the city. Amid that, a US native shared his knee-deep water experience on X (formerly Twitter). A car is stranded in flood water caused by heavy rains, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 17, 2024. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky(REUTERS)

The X user's ordeal began when he was coming for a crypto conference in downtown Dubai.

The X id, @doitbigchicago, wrote, “I just flew to Dubai to attend a crypto conference. I was on a plane with 3 connections and total flight time of 22 hours. Right when i took the last leg of my flight from London Heathrow they told me we would be landing in water.”

“The emergency door on our United flight was shaking.”

The rain had intensified, and within minutes, the roads were flooded, and even the tarmac was filled with water. He watched his “RTFKT rimowa suitcase was floating down the runway.”

“We exited the plane into 3 feet of water at the airport. I noticed a lot of people who are unable to swim trying to make it to the gates, ” he recounted.

doitbigchicago shared he was 8 miles away from his location but had no choice. Initially, he got in a Tesla Uber, but it stalled in the middle of the road due to short-circuiting. And, he had to “walk 7 miles in the flood zone to make it to the red roof inn Dubai.”

Video shows thousands of cars are almost drowned in the water

The US native later shared a spine-chilling video showing thousands of cars are semi-submerged on the road due to heavy downpours.

“After being stuck in the shopping mall for 11 hours I decided to take a shot at navigating the journey on my own. I was able to walk 2.2 miles in flood to make to this intersection. Luckily the water was only 5’ high and being that I’m 6’6” I was able to prevent myself from drowning,” the post reads.

He shared another harrowing ordeal while he was stuck in the 5-feet-deep water. “Uber driver get mauled due to halal jerky he forgot was in his back pocket. The water is getting a slight red tint to it but so far I’m still ok. Pond water dripping down my back and my legs are chaffed from the sewer water,” he recounted.

Narrating his further experience of the flood, the US native shared: “My gucci x Koda pendant chain is fully rusted from swim but my neck hasn’t yet turned green. I’m on my last bar of power on my solanamobile phone but found a nice local resident who let me pay them with $BONK to shelter here for a few hours,” conveyed he is safe and sound for now.

In the aftermath of the raid flights, metro services were disrupted. Emirates has cancelled several flights and has suspended check-in for passengers departing Dubai on Wednesday, April 17. Metro services in the city have also been severely affected due to the heavy rain on Tuesday.