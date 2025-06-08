Amid Donald Trump-Elon Musk public feud, a ‘truth’ from the crash of Truth Social

The past few days have been nothing but a roller coaster ride as the public and politicians alike witnessed the growing feud between President Donald Trump and his one-time billionaire ally, Elon Musk. The buzz was so much so that Trump's Truth Social network crashed amid the online war of words on June 6 and spilt the biggest "truth" instead. Elon Musk (R) was Donald Trump's biggest supporters and donors during the 2024 presidential campaign.(AFP)

The error screen that appeared on Trump's Truth Social relayed the message that there were "no truths" to be found on the platform.

The Trump-Musk feud

The fallout began on Tuesday when Musk, who left the Department of Government Efficiency to focus on his EV-making company Tesla, denounced Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act over concerns that it could add approximately $3 trillion to the federal deficit over the next 10 years. He had described the GOP-backed tax cuts and spending bill as a "disgusting abomination".

Later, Trump said that he was "very disappointed" after his former ally and top donor expressed criticism over his "big, beautiful" spending bill before Congress.

"I'm very disappointed in Elon. I have helped Elon a lot," the President said.

Musk responded to Trump's remarks, and the two traded insults over social media back and forth. While Trump hinted at potential cuts against Musk's companies, the Tesla CEO claimed that the President was in the controversial Epstein files. An allegation post that he later deleted.

Trump on Saturday again warned Musk of "serious consequences" if the tech billionaire went on to fund democratic candidates to run against Republicans who vote in favour of his tax cuts and spending bill.

"He'll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that," he added.

Trump also dismissed any ideas of mending the relations with Musk after their recent public feud.

Elon Musk was one of the biggest Trump supporters during the 2024 presidential campaign. He was also the biggest donor to the Trump campaign, with a whopping $300 million. The Tesla CEO claimed that the Republican leader would not have won the 2024 election without his backing.

Truth Social crash, ‘Truth’ out

The public feud brought unprecedented traffic to Trump's Truth Social platform, resulting in its crash and leaving followers to scramble to track the developing tiff.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk deletes explosive X post claiming Trump's name in Epstein Files

As per DownDetector, which was cited by Comic Sands, traffic on the Truth Social platform witnessed a crazy spike. Once the massive traffic led to the crash of Trump's page, users could see this message: "No Truths. When this user composes a Truth, or ReTruths, you will see it here."

Screenshot of Truth Social's crash of Donald Trump's page on June 6. (X)

Several users took to X to point at the revealed "truth" about Trump. One user said, "Truth Social crashed, leaving this actual truth behind."

"Truth Social has crashed from the traffic surge and in so doing accidentally created a hauntingly poignant image," another quipped.

"Finally, something honest about Trump," wrote another user on X.