Elon Musk, Donald Trump feud ‘fake’? Here's why conspiracy theorists are convinced

As President Donald Trump and Elon Musk cooled down on their attacks on each other, several conspiracy theorists came up with a wild theory. Social media users suggested that the duo's clash over the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ was ‘fake’ and ‘staged’. Some even added that they ‘cooked up’ the feud while Musk was working from Mar-a-Lago back in January. Donald Trump and Elon Musk have been clashing over a tax bill this week(AFP)

This comes days after the Musk vs Trump breakup peaked this week after the Tesla CEO claimed that the administration was not releasing the Epstein Files because the president is mentioned in them. The billionaire did not stop there. He even shared a post calling for Donald Trump's impeachment and criticized his tariff policy, predicting a recession this year.

Trump, too, went after his former senior adviser and DOGE chief. He told reporters at the Oval Office that he was ‘disappointed’ in Musk and even threatened to roll back the 53-year-old's federal contracts.

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts,” Trump wrote on Truth Social

“Go ahead, make my day," Musk quickly replied on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Hours later, he announced SpaceX would begin decommissioning the spacecraft it used to carry astronauts and cargo to the International Space Station for NASA.

Why do conspiracy theorists think the Musk vs Trump feud is fake?

QAnon and conspiracy theory circles speculated that the Musk vs Trump clash and was a ruse to trick Democrats into demanding Epstein file disclosures.

Some said it’s a scripted ploy, dubbed ‘kayfabe’, a pro-wrestling term for staged conflicts.

QAnon influencer who goes by AwakenedOutlaw, with 300,000+ X followers, wrote: “Smooth-brained folks who haven't been paying attention and don't understand that kayfabe is in play, actually believe Trump and Musk are fighting."

Others said that the feud is ‘5D chess’ to manipulate Democrats. A Telegram user on David Clements’ channel said, “It's a wonderful game of 5D chess! Get the popcorn out, and watch the left go wild.”

Liz Crokin, a Pizzagate theorist, claimed, “It would not surprise me if the Deep State created fake evidence falsely implicating Trump. If this is case, their scheme will fail and backfire. So grab your popcorn and watch the media and Democrats falsely report Trump is a pedophile and a sex trafficker—this boomerang will be epic! 5D chess at its finest, baby—checkmate!”