Amid Nancy Guthrie kidnapping row, scary Nebraska missing case emerges; ‘beloved son’

As a massive search operation for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of ‘Today’ host Savannah Guthrie, was launched, another missing case emerged from Nebraska. Harrison Schreurs, a 27-year-old from Lincoln, left his apartment on January 28 to head to his job but never arrived. Now, his family members and colleagues are concerned. Harrison Schreurs has been missing since January 28 (GoFundMe)

This comes as Nancy Guthrie mysteriously disappeared on January 31 from her Tucson home, and is believed to have been kidnapped. Pima County officials confirmed that the 84-year-old was taken against her will.

However, a missing case, about 1200 miles from Tucson, has sparked fresh concerns. Schreurs, who works at information processing company Sandhills Global, is yet to be found.

Final known movements During the short 20-minute commute, Schreurs made an unexpected stop at JetSplash Car Wash. Surveillance cameras there captured him walking inside wearing a navy suit, black tie, tan dress shoes, and glasses, holding what appeared to be his wallet.

Additional footage showed him pulling up in his vehicle and extending his arm from the driver’s side window.

Not long afterward, his phone registered a ping near Ceresco at 10:03 AM, a location roughly 20 minutes from his workplace. His brother, John Schreurs, told the Lincoln Journal Star the detail has troubled the family from the start.

“Why didn't he show up to work? That's question number one.”

Makes no sense According to his cousin, Krissy Dykhouse, the ping placed Harrison in the direction of Dell Rapids, South Dakota, the area where he grew up. But she emphasized that he had no reason to be heading there that day. She added that he would have been driving his navy blue 2017 Ford Edge, license plate ARF611.

Both relatives stressed that Harrison typically communicates his plans and whereabouts.

Dykhouse and John agreed it was entirely out of character for him to disappear without telling someone.

John described his brother as “such a kind, thoughtful, generous – very funny guy. He cared. He cares.”

GoFundMe launched In an effort to support the search, family friends created a GoFundMe aimed at assisting with resources and outreach.

“Harrison is a beloved son, family member, and friend. His family is doing everything possible to locate him and bring answers during this extremely difficult time,” the fundraiser states.

As of Thursday afternoon, the campaign had raised nearly $10,000.