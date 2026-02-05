Nancy Guthrie suspect update: Bombshell ‘inside job’ claim amid new Tommaso Cioni report

Nancy Guthrie case news: Authorities are set to hold a press conference on Thursday, answering key questions in the kidnapping of Today show host Savannah Guthrie's mother. A massive search operation has been launched in and around Tucson and Pima County, especially since several media outlets reported getting a ransom note. Now, a new report cites sources to state that the disappearance could be an ‘inside job’. Pima County Sheriff, Chris Nanos (left), speaks to the media on February 3, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona (Getty Images via AFP)

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance an inside job?

The National Enquirer cited a source to report that signs point to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance being an ‘inside job’. The report cites several key evidence in the case, including cameras being smashed, blood trail leading from the front door, and a ring camera being removed.

“The cameras that were smashed inside the home were there to protect their mother. Only a very few people have access to them, they were installed to make sure nothing happened to their mom, like if she fell when home alone," the source told the publication.

Read More: Nancy Guthrie update: Chilling details revealed about ransom note being investigated after disappearance

“Whoever this possible abductor is, they went inside the house and knew where those cameras were pointing. They were able to smash the cameras before their motion was visible in the recordings or streams. To do this, it takes a chilling level of intel.”

Tommaso Cioni update

An Ashleigh Banfield report initially claimed that Nancy's son-in-law, Annie Guthrie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, was identified as a suspect. However, officials stated that there were no suspects at the time.

Police said that the 84-year-old's daughter, Annie, and son-in-law, Cioni, dropped her off at home after a family dinner on January 31. She was reported missing around noon on Sunday.

Read More: Nancy Guthrie case: 5 key questions that remain unanswered amid search for Savannah Guthrie's mom

The National Enquirer's source said that the ‘possible abductor not only knew intimate details inside the home but had to plan it meticulously so that they wouldn’t be caught on the cameras breaking them’. However, Cioni was not mentioned in the report.

Nancy’s children, Annie, Savannah Guthrie, and Camron Guthrie, released a statement on Wednesday.

“We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated,” Savannah said while reading from a prepared statement. “We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us.”

“Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God’s precious daughter,” she said.