Amin Abdullah fundraiser: Father of eight killed in San Diego mosque shooting hailed as ‘hero’ as 3 victims identified

San Diego shooting: The courage displayed by a security guard, who was fatally shot alongside two other men at a mosque in San Diego on Monday, is being hailed for preventing the tragic incident from becoming more worse. Amin Abdullah, a beloved community figure and security guard, lost his life protecting others during a San Diego mosque shooting. (Islamic Center of San Diego - ICSD)

The guard, identified as Amin Abdullah, was a father of eight, as reported by Tazheen Nizam, a spokeswoman for the Council on American-Islamic Relations-San Diego (Cair-SD), to the BBC.

Addressing a press conference, San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said, “It's fair to say his actions were heroic. Undoubtedly, he saved lives today.”

Abdullah, along with two others identified by Cair-SD as Mansour Kaziha and Nader Awad, was killed by two teenage assailants who remain unidentified and subsequently took their own lives, according to police reports.

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Amin Abdullah lauded as ‘the kindest man’ People familiar with Abdullah shared with US media that he was a caretaker of the community. Many have turned to social media to characterize him as "the kindest man one could ever encounter."

The mosque referred to him as “a courageous man who put himself on the line of the safety of others, who even in his last moments did not stop protecting our community.”

“Amin was loved by everybody, he stood there day after day, always smiling, welcoming everybody, welcoming the kids who came to the school. He was a shining light. He is a true hero, a martyr,” Cair spokeswoman Nizam told BBC.

Meanwhile, a family friend informed the Associated Press that Abdullah was a familiar figure at the mosque, having served there for over ten years.

His desire was to protect the innocent, which led him to pursue a career as a security guard, Shaykh Uthman Ibn Farooq stated to the news agency.

Sam Hamideh, who met Abdullah at the mosque, shared with CBS, the BBC's US partner, that the security guard would be remembered for his generosity.