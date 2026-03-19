Andre Thomas case: Texas death row inmate ate own eye after killing ex-wife, children

The case of Andre Thomas has resurfaced, with details of the 2004 killings and subsequent incidents during his incarceration continuing to draw attention in the United States. Thomas was convicted of killing his ex-wife, Laura Boren, and her two children in March 2004. (Unsplash/ Representational )

According to The Mirror US, Thomas was convicted of killing his ex-wife, Laura Boren, and her two children in March 2004. He reportedly broke into Boren’s apartment, stabbed her to death and mutilated her body before carrying out similar attacks on the children.

After the incident, Thomas went to a police station and told officers he had been instructed to “destroy demons,” The Mirror US reported. He was subsequently taken into custody.

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Trial and conviction During the trial, psychiatrists diagnosed Thomas with schizophrenia, and he pleaded insanity. However, a jury found him guilty and he was sentenced to death under Texas law.

A judge in the case stated: “This is a sad case. Applicant is clearly ‘crazy’, but he is also ‘sane’ under Texas law."

Incidents in custody The case has also drawn attention due to incidents that occurred while Thomas was in custody. According to The Mirror US, he gouged out one of his eyes while awaiting trial, citing a biblical verse.

During his time on death row, he later removed his remaining eye and ate it, the report said. His defence team has argued that these acts reflected his deteriorating mental condition.

Following these incidents, Thomas was transferred to a secure psychiatric unit within the Texas prison system, while remaining on death row.

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Legal developments and delay in execution Thomas’s legal team has argued that he is not mentally competent for execution, stating he cannot rationally understand the punishment.

In 2023, a judge postponed his scheduled execution to allow further evaluation of his psychiatric condition. The delay was granted to assess whether he meets the legal standard for execution.

Thomas continues to be held on death row in Texas in a unit designated for inmates with severe mental health conditions. Legal proceedings and medical evaluations in his case are ongoing, with no new execution date announced.