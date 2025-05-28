Andrew Tate and his brother hit with 21 charges in UK: List of offences explained

Prosecutors in the UK have confirmed they’ve authorised 21 charges against Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate, including rape, actual bodily harm, and human trafficking. The Crown Prosecution Service stated the charges were approved in 2024, ahead of an extradition warrant issued to return the brothers from Romania to face trial. UK prosecutors have authorized 21 charges against Andrew and Tristan Tate. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Hoda Kotb reveals heartbreaking reason behind her exit from the Today show: ‘It was non-negotiable’

List of charges confirmed against Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate

Andrew and Tristan are currently under investigation in Romania, where they face several charges they deny. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) emphasized that these Romanian legal matters must be resolved before proceeding further. The CPS's decision to authorize charges followed a review of evidence submitted by Bedfordshire Police related to allegations made within the UK, as reported by the BBC.

The CPS informed that Andrew, who is a 38-year-old influencer, faced 10 charges related to three alleged victims, which include rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain.

Tristan, who is 36 years old, faces 11 charges related to one alleged victim, which include rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking. The brothers were born in the US; however, after their parents' divorce, they shifted to Luton in the UK.

Also Read: Southwest Airlines drop free checked bags after 50 years: Here’s how much travelers will have to pay

When and where were Andrew and Tristan arrested?

In December 2022, the brothers were arrested for the first time in Romania where the former was accused of rape and and human trafficking while his brother was suspected of human trafficking.

Both of them denied the charges and were placed under house arrest for several months. In August 2024, the brothers were hit with new allegations, including having sex with a minor and trafficking underage persons. They denied all the allegations again.

In recent years, Andrew has cultivated a massive online following, amassing over 10 million followers on X (formerly Twitter). He regularly shares content showcasing a lavish lifestyle filled with luxury cars, private jets, and yachts.