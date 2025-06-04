Andrew Tate's ‘Golden Passport’ faces revocation in fresh blow; Here's what we know

Andrew Tate's “golden passport” will be soon revoked as the Vanuatuan government is looking into prospects of removing his passport that he bought to receive the South Pacific island nation's "manosphere" influencer citizenship. Andrew Tate is accused of rape, human trafficking, and regulating prostitution in the UK.(AP)

In the United Kingdom, Tate is accused of rape, human trafficking, and regulating prostitution, while he is accused of rape and human trafficking in Romania. Tate has refuted all the charges levelled against him.

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) reported that he bought a passport for citizenship in Vanuatu in 2022, and he was charged around the same time in Romania.

The government of Vanuatu is currently investigating the purchase of his passport.

Speaking to ABC News, Vanuatu authorities' spokesperson Kiery Manassah stated: “Once we have the files, definitely, the processes will be in place to revoke his citizenship. The government does not want to encourage people of questionable backgrounds to be granted citizenship.”

Also Read: Who is Daniel Park? FBI detains Kent man in connection with Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing

Why does Vanuatu sell passports?

Vanuatu sells passports to make money for the nation, but the European Union mentioned the plan to remove visa-free travel in 2024.

The Trump administration has suggested that anyone who invests $5 million in the US would be eligible for a comparable status. Advocates of the concept have said that it may enable those with criminal histories to make an effort to pay for entry into the US.

Tate was granted citizenship under a streamlined procedure that enables investors to give Vanuatu $130,000 in return for a passport.

Although the OCCRP investigation was unable to determine the exact date of Tate's initial citizenship application, it did discover that a criminal background check from the United Kingdom was submitted with his application in February 2022, two months prior to the initial raid by Romanian officials on his Bucharest residence and webcam studio.

Traveling restrictions on Andrew Tate

Tate may have escaped to the island without worrying about being returned to Romania to face court proceedings since Vanuatu and Romania are not bound by an extradition agreement.

In Romania, Tate has been subject to travel limitations since his official detention in December 2022. He decided to visit the US for a short time before going back to Romania for a court hearing when these restrictions were removed in early 2025.