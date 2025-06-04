Who is Daniel Park? FBI detains Kent man in connection with Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing

The FBI has detained a man in New York in relation to an an explosion that occurred at a reproductive clinic in Palm Springs, California, last month, as per law enforcement officials who spoke to the Associated Press. Palm Springs bombing: The suspect, Daniel Park, 32, of Kent, Washington, was taken into custody Tuesday evening at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, stated one official.(Getty Images via AFP)

Who is Daniel Park and what charges have been filed against him?

The suspect, Daniel Park, 32, of Kent, Washington, was taken into custody Tuesday evening at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, stated one official.

The nature of Park's claimed involvement in the clinic car bombing is still unclear. The FBI identified Guy Edward Bartkus as the bomber, who was killed in the explosion.

The charges against Park have not yet been made public, as per NBC news.

According to two NBC News sources, Park was arrested by the FBI and Port Authority police using a federal warrant issued from California. He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon for the first time.

Investigators have been probing Park to see if he contributed to the explosives material supply.

On May 17, a car bomb went off outside a fertility clinic in California, killing one person and injuring four others.

Primary Suspect Guy Edward Bartkus died in IVF clinic attack

Guy Edward Bartkus, the main suspect, was killed in the California fertility clinic attack. Two senior law enforcement officials earlier told NBC News that the attack seemed to be motivated by anti-natalist sentiment.

Assistant Director Akil Davis of the FBI's Los Angeles field office described the May attack as “an intentional act of terrorism.”

According to a Facebook post by American Reproductive Centers, the vehicle went off in the lot close to their office.

The center's lab, which holds eggs, embryos, and reproductive materials, was not damaged, the clinic stated, adding that no employees were injured.