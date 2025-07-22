Andy Byron should apologise for what he has done or the ‘damage will…’, expert warns

Andy Byron, the former CEO of Astronomer, is now facing the fallout from that now-viral “kiss cam” moment at the Coldplay concert. Andy Byron, ex-CEO of Astronomer, resigned after a kiss cam incident with HR Head Kristin Cabot during a Coldplay concert. (X and Linkedin)

Byron caught on the venue’s kiss cam at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, draped in arms around Kristin Cabot, the company’s Head of Human Resources. The pair looked cosy as Coldplay played on stage, but once they realised they were being broadcast to thousands of fans, Kristin quickly covered her face and turned away from the camera, while Andy ducked and vanished from the shot entirely.

“Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin quipped, before adding as they tried to hide, “I'm not quite sure what to do.”

Media expert's five-word warning to Andy Byron

Following the huge backlash, Byron was placed on leave and, eventually, resigned.

“The current firestorm will fade, but it will live forever online,” Communications expert Neil Shoebridge told Media Week.

“If someone searches for ‘Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot’ in a few months and doesn't find a contrite and honest apology from both of them, the damage will roll on.”

Astronomer vowed to uphold its core values

Astronomer issued a formal statement on LinkedIn confirming Byron’s resignation. “As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met. Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted.”

“Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI. While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not. We’re continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data and AI problems.”

The company added that Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy would step in as interim CEO.