Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni back in focus amid search for Nancy Guthrie, ‘Where is the concern or urgency…?’

Annie Guthrie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, are back in focus amid the search for Annie and Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother, Nancy Guthrie. Social media users are now questioning Annie and Tommaso for not expressing concern or urgency to find the 84-year-old.

FILE PHOTO: A drone view shows media staging near the home of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson, U.S. February 9, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble/File Photo(REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Criminal Network, which shares updates on true crime on X, wrote, “Nancy Guthrie - Tommaso and Annie. Whether they are guilty or not, Juanita reminded me, that not only were they the last ones to see Nancy alive, but were the first ones at the Crime Scene...... And people still wonder why they are in so many peoples crosshairs..... So the silence speaks volumes...... Where is the concern or urgency for finding your Mother????”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Many agreed to the narrative in the comment section, with one user saying, “Their silence is NOT normal and it speaks volumes!” “Even if they don't want to put their faces on TV, they could at least post a statement IMO. If I had nothing to do with my mother's abduction I'd be out day/night searching,posting and doing interviews.. You're dead right Silence speaks volumes..” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many agreed to the narrative in the comment section, with one user saying, “Their silence is NOT normal and it speaks volumes!” “Even if they don't want to put their faces on TV, they could at least post a statement IMO. If I had nothing to do with my mother's abduction I'd be out day/night searching,posting and doing interviews.. You're dead right Silence speaks volumes..” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Read More | Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor claims she saw ‘strange man’ days before disappearance, ‘Hunched over, in street clothing…' Guthrie family cleared of any suspicion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More | Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor claims she saw ‘strange man’ days before disappearance, ‘Hunched over, in street clothing…' Guthrie family cleared of any suspicion {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While journalist Ashleigh Banfield previously claimed that Tommaso may be a “prime suspect” in the case, authorities were quick to announce that no suspects have been identified. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While journalist Ashleigh Banfield previously claimed that Tommaso may be a “prime suspect” in the case, authorities were quick to announce that no suspects have been identified. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More | Where is Annie Guthrie? Police canvassing Nancy's daughter's Tucson neighborhood hours after videos of subject released

Authorities previously cleared Nancy’s family of any suspicion in the search for the missing 84-year-old woman. This meant that ‘Today’ show host Savannah, and her siblings Annie and Camron, as well as Tommaso, were cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to the case.

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer previously responded to theories about Nancy’s case being circulated on social media, subtly warning true crime content creators and YouTube detectives that they could face legal repercussions for accusing people on social media. Armchair detectives pointed the finger at Tommaso. Coffindaffer has pushed back against dangerous theories amid the probe.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON