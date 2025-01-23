Annoyed Donald Trump says FEMA is ‘getting in the way of everything’

Donald Trump is remaking the traditional boundaries of Washington, unleashing unprecedented executive orders and daring anyone to stop him. Trump nominates Sean Curran, a veteran agent, to lead the U.S. Secret Service, praising his bravery during an assassination attempt at a campaign rally.(AP)

Trump says FEMA is ‘getting in the way of everything’ and he wants to reform it

Trump says he wants to reform the Federal Emergency Management Agency, claiming it is “getting in the way of everything” as the U.S. faces the daunting task of rebuilding after storm damage in the southeast and devastating wildfires in California.

Speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump said, “I’d rather see the states take care of their own problems.” He did not elaborate on his proposed reforms, only saying that the agency is “going to be a whole big discussion very shortly.”

Trump to visit North Carolina and Los Angeles in first presidential trip

Trump is set to make his first presidential trip Friday to view storm damage in North Carolina after last year’s Hurricane Helene, and then on to Los Angeles to view the response to ongoing wildfires.

Trump said the federal government “can help them out with the money.”

The president told Hannity that “Los Angeles has changed everything” on Capitol Hill, since “a lot of money” will be needed to rebuild fire-ravaged areas. Trump and some other Republicans have suggested placing conditions on federal assistance or tying other GOP priorities to the funding that will be necessary to assist the heavily Democratic state.

Trump selects agent with him in Butler as Secret Service director

Trump says he is nominating Secret Service veteran Sean Curran to head the U.S. Secret Service.

Curran was among the agents who rushed to Trump’s aid after he was shot in the ear in a failed assassination attempt at a July campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In a post announcing his nomination, Trump praised Curran for his “fearless courage” during the Pennsylvania rally. He served as the assistant special agent in charge of the presidential protective division during Trump’s first term.

“Sean has distinguished himself as a brilliant leader, who is capable of directing and leading operational security plans for some of the most complex Special Security Events in the History of our Country, and the World,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump picks former labor nominee as European Union ambassador

Who is Andrew Puzder? Trump taps as his EU envoy

The president announced he’s nominating former fast food executive Andrew Puzder to serve as his EU envoy.

Puzder, a former chief executive of CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s restaurants, was nominated by Trump serve as labor secretary early in his first term, but abruptly withdrew his nomination after Senate Republicans balked at supporting him, in part over taxes he belatedly paid on a former housekeeper not authorized to work in the U.S.

Rubio works phones with foreign leaders and counterparts as he digs into Secretary of State job

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spent much of his second day on the job in phone conversations with world leaders and his counterparts, speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of Canada, the Philippines and Turkey. He also spoke with Venezuelan opposition leaders who are widely believed to have won recent elections.

The State Department made the calls public in a series of statements released hours after the conversations occurred.

In the call with Netanyahu, Rubio assured the prime minister that “maintaining the United States’ steadfast support for Israel is a top priority for President Trump,” the department said.

The calls came a day after Rubio met in-person with his counterparts from Australia, India and Japan.

Newsom isn’t sure he’s joining Trump for wildfire damage tour

When Trump visits California on Friday to survey wildfire damage, the state’s Democratic governor isn’t sure if he’s welcome to join him.

Gavin Newsom’s office says the governor is willing and able to meet with the president, but the White House has not issued any guidance to the governor about his plans. In fact, Newsom’s team says it’s only aware of the president’s visit “from sources.”

The extraordinary uncertainty ahead of Trump’s scheduled arrival underscores the complicated relationship between two of the nation’s most formidable political rivals.