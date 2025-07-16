Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
Antioch Willow Fire map and evacuation updates: Advisory issued for Oakley, Brentwood, and Byron

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Jul 16, 2025 06:39 AM IST

A new wildfire, dubbed the Willow Fire, has broken out in Antioch, California. A public advisory has been issued for Oakley, Brentwood, and Byron.

A new wildfire, dubbed the Willow Fire, has broken out in Antioch, California. The fast-moving brush fire has already burned 10 acres and is spreading near homes close to Oakley Road and Willow Avenue, near the BART yard.

A new wildfire has broken out in Antioch, California.(Representational Image/ REUTERS)
The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff has issued a public advisory for Oakley, Brentwood, Byron, and Discovery Bay due to heavy smoke from the fire.

No evacuation orders have been issued at this time. There are no reports of injuries and no confirmed threats to nearby structures. See the map here

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

“Due to a nearby fire, people with respiratory sensitivities should close all doors and windows due to smoke,” Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

 

 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Antioch Willow Fire map and evacuation updates: Advisory issued for Oakley, Brentwood, and Byron
