Anti-Trump protests erupt in Greenland as locals sport ‘Make America Go Away’ hats

Thousands of people in Greenland and Denmark have taken to the streets in protests against President Donald Trump’s renewed efforts to acquire Greenland. Trump has announced tariffs on eight European countries until the United States is allowed to buy Greenland. The Anti-MAGA cap "Nu det NUUK!" Protests with Make America Go Away hats erupt as President Donald Trump slams tariffs on eight European countries to gain control over Greenland. (Photo by Thomas Traasdahl / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (AFP)

Read more: Trump's tariff bomb on 8 European nations for opposing his Greenland ‘purchase’

Protests across capital cities with Make America Go Away hats Protests took place simultaneously on January 17 in Nuuk, Greenland's capital and across major Danish cities like Copenhagen.

In Nuuk, thousands of Greenlanders, including the territory's prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, marched towards the U.S. consulate, carrying Greenlandic flags, chanting and demanding that their land remain autonomous.

Many protesters wore red hats that said, "Make America go away," in keeping with Trump's own "Make America great again" slogan.

Some caps have the phrase “Nu det NUUK” on them, which is a Danish word play on the name of Greenland's capital, which essentially means, “Now it’s enough.” On the side of these caps is inscribed "Make America go away."

The Irish Times reported that the caps are now sold out in Denmark.

Along with the new MAGA hats, slogans like “Greenland is not for sale” and “We are not interested in being Americans” are also being chanted in the protests.

Read more: ‘Unacceptable’: How France and Britain reacted to Trump's tariff threat

Why have the protests erupted? In a post on his Truth Social, Trump announced that starting on February 1, any items sent to the United States from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland would be subject to a 10% tariff.

He wrote, “On Jun 1, 2026, the tariff will be increased to 25 per cent. This tariff will be due and payable until such time as a deal is reached for the complete and total purchase of Greenland.”

Trump has persisted to endorse the concept of seizing Greenland, claiming that it is necessary for national security. He further asserts that Denmark is unable to protect the region, particularly from China and Russia.

There is already a US military presence on the island.

European leaders have reacted to the news and have said that the announcement has come as a "surprise" to them. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer labeled the tariffs as “completely wrong.” French President Emmanuel Macron added, “Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context.”