This news lookahead offers a look at major events and stories through the weekend and beyond. All times EDT and plans are subject to change. Find our latest plans in Coverage Plan. AP Weekend News Lookahead - August 17-19

——————————————————-

WEEKEND TOP STORIES

——————————————————-

—————————

SATURDAY

—————————

IMMIGRATION-SPOUSES — With presidential elections less than three months away, an estimated 500,000 spouses of U.S. citizens become eligible for legal status next week without having to leave the country first, setting off a mad scramble by advocates to register as many people as office before January. Republican nominee Donald Trump says the “illegal amnesty plan will be ripped up and thrown out on the very first day that we’re back in office.” UPCOMING: 1,200 words, photos by 7 a.m. Eds: This story is the Sunday Spotlight.

ELECTION-2024-DNC-CHIGAGO — It’s Chicago’s turn in the political spotlight, hosting Democrats looking to fuel the support behind the party’s new presidential nominee Kamala Harris. With thousands of protesters still expected, officials are intent on avoiding the city’s 1968 low in convention-hosting history and frequently tout first amendment training for the city’s police officers. The event is another political opportunity for Illinois’ Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and first-term mayor Brandon Johnson. UPCOMING: 1,200 words, photos by 1 a.m.

BIDEN-ENVIRONMENTAL-JUSTICE-RECORD — The Biden administration made unprecedented promises to address environmental justice and benefit communities that are burdened by pollution and often poorer and majority-minority. The talked to roughly 30 groups that advocate for environmental justice and many said the Biden administration has done more on the issue than any previous president. But some criticized policies that they said weren’t aggressive enough and worry about the pace of change. UPCOMING: 1,760 words, photos by 10 a.m. An abridged version of this story is planned.

ELECTION-2024-TRUMP — Donald Trump holds a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, at 4 p.m. on Saturday. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos, live, video. Laydown moves at 12:30 a.m. with updates from rally.

ELECTION 2024-WALZ-CHINA — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has a history with China. And Republicans are seizing on it. With U.S.-China relations strained, such experience has become an easy political target and potential liability in Washington — even with Beijing clear-eyed that frosty American policy toward China isn’t expected to change regardless of who is in the White House, experts say. UPCOMING: 930 words, photos, by 12:30 a.m.

————————-

SUNDAY

————————-

DWINDLING-RURAL-DEMOCRATS — Democrats are flirting with extinction in some rural reaches of the U.S. In Niobrara County, Wyoming, the least-populated county in the least-populated state, Becky Blackburn is one of just 32 left. Some less populated counties have even fewer Democrats but the ones in Niobrara County are more outnumbered than any in the states that track local party affiliation. UPCOMING: 1,130 words, photos by 2 a.m. Eds: This is the Monday Spotlight.

ELECTION-DNC-PROTESTS-EXPLAINER — Thousands of activists will converge in Chicago this week for the Democratic National Convention hoping to call attention to issues including abortion rights, economic justice and the war in Gaza. While Vice President Kamala Harris has energized crowds of supporters as the presumptive nominee, progressive activists maintain their agenda remains the same. UPCOMING: 800 words. photos by 1 a.m.

ELECTION-2024-HARRIS — Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns in western Pennsylvania a day ahead of the opening of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 10 a.m.

FBC-SEASON PREVIEW — A new era has arrived in college football, with some of the most recognizable programs in history now playing in different leagues. The postseason is different too: The College Football Playoff expands from a four-team event to 12 this season and that changes the calculus of the championship chase. UPCOMING: By 1 p.m.

————————-

MONDAY

—————————

TOURISM-WISH-YOU-WEREN'T-HERE — Traffic jams in paradise. Workers living in tents. Fights over basic services like water and sewers. This is what it means to be visited during the summer of overtourism, the first time worldwide travel has topped records set before the coronavirus pandemic brought life on Earth to a halt. In 2024, the tourism industry got what it wanted: more travelers and their money than ever before. But the deluge also exposed the localities that weren’t prepared and highlighted issues of class and environment. UPCOMING: 1,570 words, photos and video by 12:30 a.m. An abridged version will move. Eds: This is the Tuesday Spotlight.

BE-WELL-EDUCATION-SICK-FROM-SCHOOL — Since the pandemic, students’ attendance has fallen at school. COVID-19 protocols upended guidelines for staying home sick from school, but most doctors and principals say parents can once again send kids to school if they’re sick with a cold. Here’s how to know if your child is too sick to attend school, according to experts. UPCOMING: 1,200 words, photos by 12:30 a.m.

ELECTION-DNC — The Democratic National Convention takes place in Chicago, Illinois, as delegates gather for the four-day event to officially select their party’s nominees for president and vice president. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 1 a.m.

FBC PRESEASON-ALL-AMERICA — The Associated Press releases its preseason All-America team. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos at noon.

-———————————————-

HOW TO REACH US

————————————————-

Expanded content can be obtained from Newsroom. For access to Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.