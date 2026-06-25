Apex Legends servers down update: Thousands complain of issues; how to fix ‘can’t load into lobby'

Apex Legends appeared to be down for numerous users on June 24. At the time of writing, Downdetector, which tracks site outages online, logged over 1300 complaints from users. Apex Legends appeared to be down for users amid reports of issues with EA servers. (X/@PlayApex)

Apex Legends is a popular battle royale-hero shooter video game developed by Respawn Entertainment. It is published by Electronic Arts (EA). Some complaints were lodged on Downdetector regarding EA servers overall, with about 117 gamers protesting. The Apex issues could be linked to the overall EA server issues.

Apex Legends Status Page issued the following message “Server status: It seems like issues are impacting the connection to the servers.” However, a cause for the outage is not known yet.

Apex Legends down: Gamers complain Meanwhile, several gamers began to complain about the issues with Apex Legends. One asked “is apex legends down??? again??.” Another added “Apex down during e district.”

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Many also flocked to the Downdetector comment section to make their frustrations known. A gamer had remarked “anybody unable to get in the game? Typical of apex to crash after an update lolllll.”

Another had added “lo and behold the game updates and i cant load into the lobby.”

Apex Legends: How to fix issues While Downdetector now shows that the issues faced by gamers have largely been resolved, here's what to do if one cannot enter the lobby of Apex Legends.

If there is no server outage, then the ‘can’t load into lobby' issue can be fixed by changing the server region on the title screen, or restarting the game as an administrator.

However, the issue had been from Apex's side, so user level fixes would not have worked. Now, these issues seem to have been cleared up and gamers can return to enjoying the Battle Royale.