Appeals court allows Donald Trump to continue tariff collection under emergency powers

A federal appeals court on Thursday allowed US President Donald Trump to continue imposing tariffs under an emergency powers law for the time being, as his administration appeals an order striking down the majority of his flagship economic policies. US President Donald Trump holds a chart as he delivers remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled "Make America Wealthy Again" at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025. (AFP File)

The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit granted an emergency motion from the Trump administration, which argued that halting the tariffs would be “critical for the country’s national security.”

The appeals court temporarily stayed an order issued the previous day by a federal trade court.

Trump faces multiple lawsuits contending that his “Liberation Day” tariffs exceeded his authority and made the country’s trade policy subject to his personal discretion.

A three-judge panel of the US Court of International Trade ruled on Wednesday that Trump had overstepped his powers by invoking the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act to declare a national emergency and impose tariffs on imports from nearly every country worldwide.

The ruling marked a significant setback for Trump, whose unpredictable trade policies have unsettled financial markets, disrupted businesses with uncertainty, and raised concerns over higher prices and slower economic growth.

US defends Trump’s emergency tariffs, cites Nixon-era case

The administration’s Thursday filing in the trade court litigation highlighted the same arguments it had pressed throughout the case, including the claim that the courts were not permitted to question the president’s decision to invoke the emergency law.

The government also argued that Trump’s interpretation of the statute should be upheld, noting that the trade court had decades earlier allowed former President Richard Nixon to impose tariffs on an emergency basis under a similar law.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Thursday that the Trump administration would pursue alternative methods to impose tariffs if it ultimately loses its court battles over trade policy.

Addressing reporters at the White House, Navarro added that U.S. tariffs will remain in place for now due to a court-issued stay, and that the administration remains engaged in trade talks with other countries.

With AP inputs