Apple’s new digital ID can be used at TSA but not for international travel

Apple is adding a new feature this fall that will let iPhone users upload their US passport to Apple Wallet. This feature is meant to help users go through ID checks at airports more easily. But officials say the digital version will not replace the physical passport, especially for international travel, reported New York Post. The Wallet app is also getting a new design to make using boarding passes and travel features better.(Pexels)

The new Digital ID will work at TSA checkpoints in the US only. “While not a replacement for your physical passport, digital ID can be used for domestic travel and at supported TSA checkpoints,” an Apple spokesperson said, according to USA TODAY.

Apple says the feature will let users safely store and show their ID using their iPhone or Apple Watch. People will be able to make and add a Digital ID using their US passport. The Wallet app is also getting a new design to make using boarding passes and travel features better, as per NYP.

The TSA made it clear that the digital passport is only for use inside the US. “It is important to have the physical US Passport available in case it is needed, and a physical US Passport is still required for international travel,” the agency told SF Gate.

This update is coming just weeks after the May 7 Real ID deadline, which confused many travelers. As per NYP, some people tried to break the rules by spreading wrong information, like a rumor that Costco cards could be used as airport ID.

The TSA ended that rumor, saying, “We love hotdogs & rotisserie chickens as much as the next person but please stop telling people their Costco card counts as a Real ID because it absolutely does not.”

So, Apple’s new passport feature may help make things easier for travelers, but people still need to carry their real passport, especially for trips outside the country.