US passport renewal face 17-week nightmare: Get your passport renewed in record time with these tips

Renewing a passport has become quite a lengthy process lately. The routine processing time has stretched to about 10 to 13 weeks, and even expedited processing takes around seven to nine weeks, as per the U.S. State Department's Bureau of Consular Affairs. These estimates don't include the additional time it takes for applications to be delivered or for completed passports to reach applicants by mail. To assist travelers in navigating this delay, here are some helpful tips to smoothen the passport processing procedure. (FILES) People line up outside the US Passport Office in Washington, DC, June 20, 2007. It is an "unprecedented demand", which comes up against the need to "rebuild" a service practically dismantled during covid, US Secretary od State Antony Blinken acknowledged, as travel surges post-Covid. The US State Department asked citizens to "check the expiration date of the document and renew it" as soon as possible before traveling.(AFP)

Check passport requirements to ensure a smooth journey

Don't let your passport expiration date ruin your travel plans. Many countries require passports to be valid for at least six months after your trip ends. Make sure to research the specific requirements for your destination before you go.

Sorting your Documents: A key to hassle-free processing

Avoid processing delays by ensuring you have all the necessary documentation. Missing or improper paperwork can cause your application to come to a screeching halt. Take extra care when submitting your headshot and review the photo requirements thoroughly.

Take extra care of kids’ passports

If you're traveling with children, keep in mind that their passports expire after just five years. Unlike adult passports, you can't renew them by mail. Both parents or legal guardians usually need to appear in person with the child during the application process, and additional documentation may be required in certain circumstances.

Expedited service and travel insurance: Time is money, save both!

If time is of the essence, expedited processing is the way to go. Pay an additional $60 to shave off a month from the regular processing time. Alternatively, consider using courier services like RushMyPassport for even faster results, but at a higher cost.

You can also protect your investment by purchasing cancel for any reason travel insurance. Although it can be pricey, this insurance can reimburse you for a significant portion of non-refundable expenses if you need to cancel your trip due to passport delays.

Miles to the rescue: Flight booking for passport-related uncertainties

To minimize financial risks, consider booking your flights using frequent flier miles. If your passport doesn't arrive in time, you can simply cancel your flight and have the miles returned to your account. Keep an eye out for airline promotions and sales on buying miles to save even more.

Keep checking your application status

Stay up-to-date about the progress of your application by regularly checking its status. You can also sign up for email updates. If your trip is approaching and you still haven't received your passport, schedule an in-person appointment at a passport agency or center.