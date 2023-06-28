The US announcement to introduce in-country renewable of H-1B visas will help swift movement of Indian IT professionals and promote services exports, SEPC said on Wednesday. US plan of in-country renewable H-1B visas may allow quick travel of Indian IT professionals to client location (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) said that the decision would allow easier on-site client engagement by domestic IT professionals.

"When Indian IT professionals can quickly travel to client locations abroad, they can better understand client requirements, build stronger relationships, and deliver tailored solutions. This direct engagement can lead to increased client satisfaction, repeat business, and ultimately, higher IT exports," SEPC Chairman Sunil H Talati said.

He said that as the US is the major market for India's IT exports, this development will have a significant positive impact on the export of IT services from India.

"The earlier estimates for IT exports growth have been in the range of 8-12 per cent however with this particular push the exports growth in IT can further stride in the range of 13-15 per cent," Talati said.

The U S Department of State announced that it would launch a pilot to adjudicate domestic renewals of certain petition-based temporary work visas later this year, including for Indian nationals, with the intent to implement this for an expanded pool of H1B and L visa holders in 2024 and eventually broadening the programme to include other eligible categories.

"It shall help in delivering projects on time, ensuring high-quality outcomes, and meeting client expectations. It enhances India's reputation as a reliable IT services provider, boosting export opportunities," Talati said.

The much-sought-after H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China. The H-1B visas are issued for three years at a time.

For all the H-1B visa holders, when their visa is renewed, they need to get their passports stamped with renewal dates. This is required if they wish to travel outside of the US and re-enter the US. As of now, H-1B visa restamping is not allowed within the US. Restamping can only be done at any US consulate.

This was a big inconvenience for foreign guest workers and also for their employees, particularly at a time when the visa wait time is more than 800 days or more than two years.