Costco executive members to get early shopping privileges from June 30: See all the benefits

Costco executive-level members will be privy to a new range of privileges, as introduced by the company via a mail sent to all its members on June 11. Starting June 30, people who have purchased the $130-a-year executive-level membership for Costco will be privy to a range of new benefits. Costco executive members will be privy to a range of new benefits starting June 30.(Bloomberg)

Costco stores will now open an hour prior to regular timings for executive members. The new timings will allow 9 AM to 10 AM access from Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 9:30 AM on Saturdays, and 9 AM to 10 AM on Sundays. This perk had existed previously as well but was phased out in recent years. Additionally, the warehouse will shut down an hour later (by 7 PM) on Saturday for executive members.

Executive members will now receive a $10 monthly credit for orders worth $150 placed through Instacart or ‘Same Day’ services. Up until now, executive members used to receive a 2% reward on purchases and discounts on other services. The benefits stringed with the $65 Gold Star membership including warehouse access, Costco fuel access, and a free household card are also included with the executive membership.

"Our Executive Members are our most loyal members, and we want to reward them for their commitment to Costco," the email said.

According to the company’s total sales, executive members currently contribute to about 73% of the company’s sales.

The new change comes days after CEO Ron Vachris said the customer response to the gas station changes has been positive.

“The combination of expanded gas station hours, new gas station openings and lower prices at the pump have led us to having two of our all-time highest gallon weeks in the U.S. during the last month,” Vachris said on the company’s May 29 earnings call.

By Stuti Gupta