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    April Fools' Day 2026: 7 fun, easy and harmless pranks for kids to surprise their parents

    7 simple and harmless April Fools’ pranks kids can try on parents for fun.

    Published on: Apr 01, 2026 6:11 AM IST
    By HT News Desk | Edited by Khushi Arora
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    April Fools’ Day is celebrated on April 1 and it's all about jokes, surprises and lighthearted fun. It’s the perfect time for kids to get playful and surprise their parents with harmless pranks that bring smiles and laughter.

    Add some laughter to April Fools’ Day with these easy and harmless pranks for kids. (Pexels/ representative image)
    Add some laughter to April Fools’ Day with these easy and harmless pranks for kids. (Pexels/ representative image)

    Misplaced batteries prank

    Take out the batteries from remotes, clocks or any small gadgets and put them back in place so everything looks normal. When your parents try to use them, nothing will respond and they’ll spend time checking what’s wrong before realizing it’s a prank.

    Upside-down house trick

    Turn everyday items like books, frames and clocks upside down or backwards before anyone wakes up. At first glance, everything seems fine but as they move around, the small changes start to feel strange and funny.

    Boiled eggs prank

    Boil a few eggs and place them back in the egg tray with the raw ones. When someone tries to crack an egg for breakfast, it won’t break properly, leaving them surprised and confused for a moment.

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    Toothpaste Oreo prank

    Gently open Oreo cookies, remove the cream and replace it with toothpaste before putting them back together. When someone takes a bite expecting something sweet, all they will taste is toothpaste.

    Tape the switches prank

    Stick a small piece of clear tape over light switches or buttons so they don’t work easily. Your parents may press the switch a few times, wondering why it’s not turning on, before they find out it's your prank.

    Lost phone prank

    Call your parents from your own phone and pretend you’ve lost it somewhere in the house. As they try to help you find it while you’re clearly calling them from it.

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    Balloon pillow prank

    Place a few inflated balloons under a pillow cover to make it look normal. When someone goes to rest their head, they’ll be surprised by the bouncy or squeaky feeling instead of a soft pillow.

    These pranks are simple, safe and perfect for kids to try at home without causing any harm. As the best April Fools’ jokes are the ones that make everyone smile and laugh.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

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