April Fools' Day 2026: 7 fun, easy and harmless pranks for kids to surprise their parents

April Fools’ Day is celebrated on April 1 and it's all about jokes, surprises and lighthearted fun. It’s the perfect time for kids to get playful and surprise their parents with harmless pranks that bring smiles and laughter. Add some laughter to April Fools’ Day with these easy and harmless pranks for kids. (Pexels/ representative image)

Misplaced batteries prank Take out the batteries from remotes, clocks or any small gadgets and put them back in place so everything looks normal. When your parents try to use them, nothing will respond and they’ll spend time checking what’s wrong before realizing it’s a prank.

Upside-down house trick Turn everyday items like books, frames and clocks upside down or backwards before anyone wakes up. At first glance, everything seems fine but as they move around, the small changes start to feel strange and funny.

Boiled eggs prank Boil a few eggs and place them back in the egg tray with the raw ones. When someone tries to crack an egg for breakfast, it won’t break properly, leaving them surprised and confused for a moment.

Also Read: Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski: All about their alleged affair amid Bryon Noem bombshell

Toothpaste Oreo prank Gently open Oreo cookies, remove the cream and replace it with toothpaste before putting them back together. When someone takes a bite expecting something sweet, all they will taste is toothpaste.

Tape the switches prank Stick a small piece of clear tape over light switches or buttons so they don’t work easily. Your parents may press the switch a few times, wondering why it’s not turning on, before they find out it's your prank.

Lost phone prank Call your parents from your own phone and pretend you’ve lost it somewhere in the house. As they try to help you find it while you’re clearly calling them from it.

Also Read: Zumiez store closures: Why the retailer is closing 25 locations in 2026

Balloon pillow prank Place a few inflated balloons under a pillow cover to make it look normal. When someone goes to rest their head, they’ll be surprised by the bouncy or squeaky feeling instead of a soft pillow.

These pranks are simple, safe and perfect for kids to try at home without causing any harm. As the best April Fools’ jokes are the ones that make everyone smile and laugh.