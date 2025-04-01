April Fools' Day memes take over X: A look at the funniest ones

April Fools' Day memes took over X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday as people had a blast sharing silly jokes, fun pranks, and hoaxes to celebrate the day. April Fools' Day memes swamped X on Tuesday.(X/ BuzzVault and UnSplash)

Here are some of the best memes that probably had users cracking up -

Also Read: April Fools' Day 2025: 10 harmless and hilarious pranks to play on co-workers and boss

Wishes and WhatsApp messages

Here are a few fun wishes, quotes, and WhatsApp messages to share with your friends and family on April 1-

“God made daylight and called it the Sun. God made entertainment and named it Fun. God made night light and named it the Moon. But then He made you and named it a Cartoon. Wish you a Happy April Fools' Day!” “Hey, you are the most beautiful, wonderful, and colorful among all the fools out there. Wish you a Happy April Fools' Day.” “Prepare! Don't believe everything you see today – it's April Fools' Day after all!” “May your pranks be epic and your laughs be loud—Happy April Fools' Day!” “Here’s to a day of laughter and harmless mischief—Happy April Fools' Day!” “Wishing you a day where the joke’s on everyone—Happy April 1st!” “Wishing you a day full of giggles and gotchas—Happy April 1st!” “Wishing you a prank-filled day with tons of fun—Happy April 1st!” “Wishing you a day of clever tricks and hearty laughs—Happy April Fools' Day!” “Wishing you a day full of pranks and giggles—Happy April Fools' Day!” “Stay sharp, trust no one, and enjoy the fun—Happy Fool’s Day!” “May you fool everyone and get fooled too—Happy April Fools'!” “Laugh hard, prank harder—Wishing you a great April Fools' Day!” “Enjoy the silliness and chaos—Happy April Fools' Day!” "Wishing you a prank-filled day with tons of fun—Happy April 1st!"

Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.