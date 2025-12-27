ARC Raiders, Fortnite, Rocket League, Epic Games Store down? Users report server issues

UPDATE: ARC Raiders, Fortnite, Rocket League, and the Epic Games Store, which experienced brief disruptions on Friday afternoon, were reported to be fully operational by evening. Arc Raiders logo.(X/@ArcRaiderAlerts)

ORIGINAL STORY: Gamers reported issues with ARC Raiders, Fortnite, Rocket League, and the Epic Games Store on Friday. According to Downdetector, outages began around 4:10 p.m. EDT.

By 4:25 p.m., ARC Raiders accounted for the most reports, with nearly 4,500 users reporting they had “lost connection.” Fortnite had roughly 900 reports, while Rocket League and the Epic Games Store each saw about 400 reports.

None of the companies have officially confirmed the outages as of yet.

Social media reports

Several players took to social media to share the issues they were experiencing.

One game enthusiast wrote, "ARC Raiders servers are down again right now as the team at Embark continues to struggle with high availability of their services over the holiday. The servers have suffered extended outages 3 different times since Christmas Eve night."

Another added, "Arc Raiders servers opened up for a few mins then went back down again."

A third person complained ,"Fortnite, Why are your servers so broken right now?? Shut them down and fix please."

Another user wrote, "Epic and Fortnite servers are down again for the BILLIONTH time this week."

Another added, "Looks like Fortnite is down again? Can't load into Fortnite or any other game that I bought off the launcher."

The reported outage follows widespread disruptions on Christmas Eve, when players of ARC Raiders and Fortnite across PC, PS5, and Xbox encountered the ART00004 Network Timeout error. At one point, DownDetector recorded over 35,000 outage reports.