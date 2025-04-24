Are Trump's supporters turning against him? New poll reveals surprising trend

Donald Trump may have started his second term with a strong economic agenda, but his administration's ratings have fallen sharply, a recent Reuters/Ipsos has revealed. Before President Trump took office, millions of Americans were counting on him and his administration, based on his promises to tackle inflation and recession fears. However, the recent survey shows that their hopes have taken a major dent in recent times, especially at a time when the Trump administration approaches their 100th day at the White House. New and surprising survey data arrives for the Trump administration(AP)

Why are the first 100 days important?

The first 100 days are very important for any US President, even when it is their second term. It helps the administration assess and re-assess the calls they have made since they made it to office, and plan the remaining tenure accordingly. 100th day in office is also a celebratory occasion, and US Presidents have often made monumental announcements on this day.

‘Golden Age’ still far away?

Meanwhile, for Trump, the first 100 days show that Americans are feeling the pinch of things concerning how his administration is handling the US economy. According to the survey, only 37% of the respondents felt that the US President was handling the US economy correctly.

This is a massive drop from the 42% of respondents who had faith on his vision of the US economy when he took oath as US President, says the Reuters survey. Economics expert at CATO institute, Scott Lincicome, was quoted telling Reuters, "There's a big risk ahead for Trump that it could only get worse from here".

Recession fears take front seat

Recession fears in the US have again taken a sharp turn as a majority of respondents have said in the survey that a full-blown recession could be hitting the country very soon. If that was not all, nearly 56% said that Trump's handling of the US economy was not quite up to the mark.