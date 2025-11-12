Are flags at half-staff in some US states because of Veteran's Day? Here's the truth

On Tuesday, November 11, flags were lowered to half-mast in several states in the United States. Flags have been lowered to half-staff in states like Texas, Iowa, New Jersey and others to honor former Vice President Dick Cheney, who died at 84 on November 3. Representational image.(Unsplash)

On Tuesday, i.e. Veteran's Day, flags remained lowered in many states, even though flags are usually flown at full mast on Veteran's Day.

After the death of Cheney, the flags were lowered to half-mast at the White House on November 4. However, President Donald Trump did not comment on the death and did not issue an order at the federal level to lower flags in honor of Cheney. The reason behind it is believed to be Cheney's criticism of Trump after the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill riots, as well as his public voting for Kamala Harris in the 2024 US election.

Thus, the US states that lowered flags in honor of Dick Cheney did so on their own accord, at the state level. In some states, such as New Jersey and Washington, the flags will be lowered to half-staff till the funeral of Dick Cheney in Washington on November 20.

But on Wednesday, flags remain lowered to half-mast in some states despite it being Veteran's Day as the nation is still mourning Cheney. Veterans Day honors all US military veterans and is a day of celebration and gratitude, not mourning. Therefore, the flag is flown at full staff to symbolize pride.

When Is Dick Cheney's Funeral? Key Details

Dick Cheney’s funeral will be held on Thursday, November 20, at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., beginning at 11 a.m. ET. The ceremony will honor the former vice president’s long public service career and is expected to draw political leaders, family members, and close associates.

It remains unclear whether the event will be a full state funeral or if Cheney will lie in state at the Capitol before the service.