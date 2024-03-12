Are TikTok’s new trend freckle tattoos a step too far? Read what medical professionals have to say

What does TikTok have to offer after “skin cycling” and “bone smashing” now? From 'skin cycling' to 'freckle tattoos': TikTok's newest obsession(nora_grace_tattoo)

The latest trend to sweep the platform is permanent freckles, also known as freckle tattoos. The trend has amassed over 131 million views on TikTok at the time of writing this article, indicating its widespread appeal.

Stemming from the desire to mimic the natural appearance of sun-kissed freckles using makeup, TikTokers are now seeking a more lasting solution.

When licensed cosmetic tattoo artists perform in professional clinics, freckle tattoos can be a safe cosmetic procedure.

What is freckle tattoo?

Freckle tattoos utilize the same type of pigment found in eyebrow microblading treatments. Microblading is a method where semi-permanent pigment is carefully applied to the skin’s surface to enhance the eyebrows, giving them a denser and more defined look.

The process of getting these faux freckles is relatively quick, typically taking about an hour, and is considered less invasive and painful than traditional tattooing methods. The longevity of the freckle tattoos varies, lasting anywhere from eight months up to two years. This duration depends on several factors, including the individual’s skin type, the amount of sun exposure they receive, and their exfoliation habits. As for the cost, it ranges from approximately $200 to $500.

However, the trend has taken a risky turn as many TikTokers have started attempting the procedure at home. DIY tattooing, particularly stick-and-poke methods, has led to numerous complications and regrets.

Netizens' experience

One TikToker shared her experience in a DIY video, saying, “I’ve been depressed, and I like my summer freckles, so I’ve decided I’m going to tattoo them.” She later conceded, “This whole thing probably isn’t a good idea, so I probably wouldn’t recommend it.”

Another user, became a cautionary tale after her attempt at home tattooing led to severe consequences. Marking the two-year anniversary of what she calls the “biggest mistake” of her life, Whitfeld advises against the trend: “This is to anyone thinking of getting freckles tattooed onto their face: Don’t.”

She recounted ordering ink from eBay and using subpar sewing needles, which resulted in an infection, temporary blindness, and scarring, costing her around $10,000 for hospital charges.

Medical professional says it's a big ‘no’

Several medical professionals expressed concern over the trend. Dr. Anthony Youn, a plastic surgeon with a significant following on the platform, highlighted the medical implications of freckles, which are typically indicators of sun exposure and potential sun damage.

“Freckles are signs of sun damage,” he stated in a video.

Dr. Shah, warned that permanent freckles could be “very dangerous and can lead to scarring.”

The consensus among dermatologists is clear: if one desires permanent freckles, it should be done in a controlled environment with sterile equipment and trained professionals.