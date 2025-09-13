Area around Tyler Robinson's home evacuated hours after Charlie Kirk suspect caught - Here's what's happening

The area around Tyler Robinson's family home was evacuated only hours after the suspect who fatally shot conservative activist Charlie Kirk was identified. According to Fox News, police received ‘concerning information’ from the residence. While investigators did not reveal what exactly raised concern, videos from the scene showed dozens of police cars and officers. A helicopter could be seen flying over the neighborhood. A view of a residence in Washington, Utah, associated with Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk (REUTERS)

“Police have swarmed the family home of accused assassin Tyler Robinson, ordering media to clear out as helicopters circle overhead,” one reporter noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They also attached a video from the scene.

“Police just asked media to move back from suspect Tyler Robinson’s house due to ‘concerning information’," investigative journalist Erica Stapleton reported.