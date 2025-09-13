Search
Sat, Sept 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Area around Tyler Robinson's home evacuated hours after Charlie Kirk suspect caught - Here's what's happening

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Updated on: Sept 13, 2025 01:40 am IST

The area around Tyler Robinson's family home was evacuated only hours after the suspect who fatally shot conservative activist Charlie Kirk was identified

The area around Tyler Robinson's family home was evacuated only hours after the suspect who fatally shot conservative activist Charlie Kirk was identified. According to Fox News, police received ‘concerning information’ from the residence. While investigators did not reveal what exactly raised concern, videos from the scene showed dozens of police cars and officers. A helicopter could be seen flying over the neighborhood.

A view of a residence in Washington, Utah, associated with Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk (REUTERS)
A view of a residence in Washington, Utah, associated with Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk (REUTERS)

“Police have swarmed the family home of accused assassin Tyler Robinson, ordering media to clear out as helicopters circle overhead,” one reporter noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They also attached a video from the scene.

“Police just asked media to move back from suspect Tyler Robinson’s house due to ‘concerning information’," investigative journalist Erica Stapleton reported.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Area around Tyler Robinson's home evacuated hours after Charlie Kirk suspect caught - Here's what's happening
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On