Artemis II rocket launch: When and where to watch NASA's historic moon mission? Meet the crew

The Artemis II moon mission is poised for launch, sending four astronauts farther into space than any humans have ventured before. The Artemis II moon mission is set for launch on April 1, carrying four astronauts on a 10-day orbit around the moon. This (NASA)

As the second mission under NASA's multibillion-dollar lunar program, it will send three Americans and one Canadian on a 10-day expedition around the moon and back. While the astronauts will not be landing, this mission is a crucial test flight that will establish the foundation for future human landings on the lunar surface within the next two years.

During their journey, the Artemis II astronauts will make history by traveling approximately 250,000 miles in space – surpassing the distance achieved by the record-setting Apollo 13 mission – while witnessing the far side of the moon, a sight that has never been seen by human eyes, USA TODAY reported.

All signs suggest that the mission is on track to launch as planned, as NASA is set to commence the loading of hundreds of thousands of gallons of super-cooled liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen into the enormous rocket that will initiate the lunar expedition from Florida.