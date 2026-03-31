Artemis II rocket launch: When and where to watch NASA's historic moon mission? Meet the crew
NASA prepares to launch Artemis II from Florida, carrying three Americans and one Canadian on a historic mission that surpasses Apollo 13's distance.
The Artemis II moon mission is poised for launch, sending four astronauts farther into space than any humans have ventured before.
As the second mission under NASA's multibillion-dollar lunar program, it will send three Americans and one Canadian on a 10-day expedition around the moon and back. While the astronauts will not be landing, this mission is a crucial test flight that will establish the foundation for future human landings on the lunar surface within the next two years.
During their journey, the Artemis II astronauts will make history by traveling approximately 250,000 miles in space – surpassing the distance achieved by the record-setting Apollo 13 mission – while witnessing the far side of the moon, a sight that has never been seen by human eyes, USA TODAY reported.
All signs suggest that the mission is on track to launch as planned, as NASA is set to commence the loading of hundreds of thousands of gallons of super-cooled liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen into the enormous rocket that will initiate the lunar expedition from Florida.
When is the launch of Artemis II? Key details regarding the time and date
NASA is aiming for a launch of its Artemis II mission on Wednesday, April 1, from the Kennedy Space Center located in Florida. The Orion capsule, which will carry the astronauts to the moon, is set to ascend aboard NASA's 322-foot Space Launch System rocket during a two-hour launch window that begins at 6:24 p.m. ET.
According to NASA, there is an 80% likelihood that the weather conditions will be suitable for the launch. If adverse weather or any other complications—such as an unexpected problem with the spacecraft—prevent liftoff, NASA has alternative launch dates available from April 2 to April 6, as well as April 30.
How to watch NASA's coverage of Artemis II mission
NASA will offer comprehensive coverage on April 1 of the preparations for Artemis II, culminating in the launch of the impressive Space Launch System rocket from Launch Complex 39B at the Kennedy Space Center.
Livestreams will be accessible all day on Amazon Prime, NASA's YouTube channel, and NASA+, the agency's complimentary streaming service.
Subsequent coverage on NASA+ will also be provided during key mission milestones, such as lunar flyby attempts and their return to Earth, including the landing.
All we know about the crew
The Artemis II mission has selected four astronauts, which include the first woman, mission specialist Christina Koch, the first Black man, pilot Victor Glover, and Canadian mission specialist Jeremy Hansen, all of whom will journey near the moon.
NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman is commanding the mission.
All four astronauts arrived in Florida on March 27, where they are currently in standard preflight quarantine to prevent exposure to any illnesses.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More