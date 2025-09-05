Arvada fire map: Mandatory evacuations issued near West 84th Place and Quaker Circle

A fast-moving fire in northwest Arvada, Colorado, has prompted mandatory evacuations for residents near West 84th Place and Quaker Circle, according to fire officials speaking to The Denver Post. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office described the incident as a “large house and grass fire” that is actively threatening nearby homes. The full extent of the blaze remains unknown at this time. Authorities have also warned residents in Leyden Ranch from Orion Way to Moss Circle to be prepared to evacuate if conditions worsen. See the map here. Multiple agencies are currently on scene of the Arvada fire, including the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Arvada Police Department, West Metro Fire Rescue, and Golden Fire Department.

Fire in northwest Arvada, Colorado.(X/ Arvada Fire)