At least 2 dead after plane crashes on Florida highway, horrifying videos show aircraft on fire

At least two people died after a small plane crashed on a Florida highway before bursting into flames. On Friday, February 9, the Bombardier Challenger 600 jet crashed onto Interstate 75 near Naples around 3:15 pm. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two people died, out of the five people who were on board. At least two people died after a small plane crashed on a Florida highway before bursting into flames (@mariaducato/X, @B_Walker97/X)

Videos posted on social media show the plane on fire, with thick black smoke erupting.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that at least two vehicles were also involved, according to New York Post. The plane was reportedly traveling from Ohio to Naples and went down after reporting an engine failure, Naples Airport told WBBH.

As per flight data, the aircraft, which had departed from Columbus after 1 pm, was scheduled to arrive at Naples airport at 3:21 pm.

In a recent Facebook post. Collier County Sheriff’s office wrote, “The Federal Aviation Administration has closed a large section of Interstate 75 in Collier County to investigate the crash of an aircraft with two confirmed fatalities. Southbound traffic is closed at the 111 Mile Marker (Immokalee Road) and northbound traffic is closed at the 105 Mile Marker (Golden Gate Parkway). The closure is expected to last for an extended period of time.”

It added, “The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and FHP are assisting with traffic and the security of the scene. We are also working with the FAA to determine when some lanes can re-open to traffic in the affected area.”

The story will be updated when we have more information.