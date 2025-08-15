AT&T data breach settlement: Who's eligible, how to claim, and what to know

Millions of AT&T customers can now file claims in a $177 million legal settlement over two data breaches. People may get up to $7,500 each, according to CBS news report. AT&T reached a settlement: $149M for the first breach, $28M for the second.(REUTERS)

The first breach, announced in March 2024, exposed data from 73 million current and former customers. That included birth dates and Social Security numbers, which were found on the dark web.

The second breach, announced in July 2024, involved hackers stealing call and text records from a third-party cloud platform. This affected nearly all AT&T wireless customers.

After the breaches, many lawsuits were filed across the country. These were later combined into two class-action cases.

On August 4, 2025, AT&T said a settlement has been reached. $149 million will go to people affected by the first breach. $28 million will go to those impacted by the second breach.

The settlement still needs final approval. A court hearing is set for December 3, 2025, in the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas. Customers can file claims while waiting.

Who are eligible to file ?

Anyone whose data was exposed in either breach can file.

Emails are being sent to eligible customers from attsettlement@e.emailksa.com. The claims are being handled by Kroll Settlement Administration.

If you're not sure if you qualify, call (833) 890-4930.

How to file?

You must fill out a claim form by November 18, 2025. Go to TelecomDataSettlement.com to file online or request a paper form.

Filing a claim means you give up your right to sue AT&T later over these breaches.

How much you can receive ?

Up to $5,000 for people affected by the March 2024 breach. Losses must have happened in 2019 or later.

Up to $2,500 for people affected by the July 2024 breach. Losses must have happened on or after April 14, 2024.

Up to $7,500 for people affected by both breaches.

You must show proof that your losses were caused by the breaches.

When payments might happen ?

The court will decide on December 3, 2025. If the settlement is approved, there may still be delays due to appeals and claim processing.

Payments will not be sent until sometime after that. The settlement site says to be patient.