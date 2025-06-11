AT&T has a new budget-friendly plan for seniors: Do you qualify?

AT&T has unveiled an exciting new deal for customers over the age of 55 years. On June 3, the company released a new plan for senior citizens that allows them access to mobile internet and calling services, a bundle offer that includes Internet services along with a list of other additional benefits as well at fairly discounted prices. AT&T has released a new plan for senior citizens.(REUTERS)

The new AT&T 55+ wireless plan offers one line for $40 per month and two lines for $35 each per month. This includes unlimited calls and texts between the US, Canada, and Mexico along with 10GB of monthly hotspot and access to the AT&T Active Armor for safety from spam and scam communication.

“We’ve been listening. You told us you want straightforward, affordable options without sacrificing quality—and we heard you loud and clear. Plus, customers on the new AT&T 55+ plan are backed by the AT&T Guarantee, with connectivity you depend on, deals you want, and service you deserve, or we make it right2. And best of all, it’s built with you in mind,” says the official press release.

For those looking for an internet service, they can bundle two 2 wireless mobile lines with an AT&T Internet 300 or AT&T Internet Air at just $99 per month. "At AT&T, we recognize the importance of addressing the unique needs of our 55 and better audience—a demographic that values simplicity and seamless connectivity in today’s fast-paced digital world. Our customers remain at the center of everything we do. By listening to their needs and challenges, we recognized their growing desire for reliable and affordable connectivity—all delivered with ease,” said Jenifer Robertson, executive vice president & GM, of AT&T Mass Markets in a press release.

These prices are exclusive of taxes, however, so customers must be prepared to pay about 10% to 20% additionally depending on the state they live in. If network lines are busy, data speeds may slow down to 2G. Once the monthly 10GB data quotum is exhausted, the internet will run at speeds of not more than 128kbps. Only compatible devices will be able to access the AT&T Active Armor service and may require users to download the app. Some security features may not be available in international travel.

Here are the conditions that a prospective customer must meet to buy the service:

· Must provide proof of being 55 years or older. Those who fail to meet this requirement will be charged an additional $20 per line each month.

· Must opt for both autopay and paperless bills

Those who meet the eligibility criteria are required to enter their details online or call 833-983-3777 to speak to an AT&T expert and avail the discount.

(By Stuti Gupta)