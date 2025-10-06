Austin fire: Blaze erupts downtown near UT stadium and Rodeway Inn, videos surface- Watch

A massive fire erupted at a building near the University of Texas in Austin, Texas on Sunday afternoon. The exact location of the fire was an “abandoned hotel” near the Rodeway Inn hotel and the St. David's hospital on the I-35, Austin Fire Department confirmed. Representational image.(Unsplash)

Videos of the fire surfaced, which showed thick black smoke emerging from the area. Here's a video:

Austin Fire Department confirmed in a post on their X handle that the fire broke out at an abandoned hotel on the 2900 block of North I-35 service road. They said when the firefighters responded, the hotel was “fully involved in the fire.”

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

This story is being updated.