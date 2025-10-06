Search
Mon, Oct 06, 2025
Austin fire: Blaze erupts downtown near UT stadium and Rodeway Inn, videos surface- Watch

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Oct 06, 2025 05:24 am IST

A massive fire broke out near UT Austin Sunday, close to Rodeway Inn and St. David's Hospital. Thick black smoke seen as firefighters respond.

A massive fire erupted at a building near the University of Texas in Austin, Texas on Sunday afternoon. The exact location of the fire was an “abandoned hotel” near the Rodeway Inn hotel and the St. David's hospital on the I-35, Austin Fire Department confirmed.

Representational image.(Unsplash)

Videos of the fire surfaced, which showed thick black smoke emerging from the area. Here's a video:

Austin Fire Department confirmed in a post on their X handle that the fire broke out at an abandoned hotel on the 2900 block of North I-35 service road. They said when the firefighters responded, the hotel was “fully involved in the fire.”

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

This story is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights.
