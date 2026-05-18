Austin shooting update: Search ongoing in Manor after police nab two active shooters— 5 key points

“The shelter in place for the south Austin area has been lifted, and two suspects are in custody,” the update read. “One remains at large in the Manor area. More information to follow.”

The Austin PD said that they are looking for three suspects involved in multiple shootings over the last weekend. In the latest update, the Austin PD said that two of the suspects are under custody.

On Sunday afternoon, a shelter-in-place was issued for most of southern Austin as the Austin Police Department engaged in a massive manhunt. Later, in an update, the Austin Police Department said that the shelter in place has been lifted.

The photo of one of the suspects involved in the shootings was released by the Austin PD.

Lisa Davies, the Police Chief of Austin PD, had said that the suspects were involved with at least 10 instances of shooting. No fatalities have resulted from the shootings: there has been at least one confirmed serious injury and three minor injuries.

As the manhunt went on, the Austin Police Department closed down the following areas: south Slaughter Lane, east McKinney Falls Parkway, north Ben White Boulevard and west Escarpment Boulevard, KUT Austin reported.

In this article, we will look at 5 key things to know so far about the manhunt.

Also read: Austin shelter-in-place: Texas police search for active shooter after 9 random shootings

Austin Shooting Spree: 5 Key Things 1. Specifics of shootings unclear: Though the police have released details of the injuries, their specific remains unknown. The circumstances under which the victims have been targeted were not revealed.

2. They took place in south Austin: KUT reports citing the Austin Police Department that the shooting took place in South Austin. But their exact locations have not been revealed.

Also read: Dennis Locorriere dies at 76: What was Dr Hook singer's cause of death?

3. Vehicles key to probe: Austin PD stated that the vehicles used by the suspects are key to the ongoing manhunt. Austin PD said the suspects used multiple vehicles: a black or dark blue Hyundai Sonata, a silver Mazda, a gold Hyundai sedan and, most recently, white Kia Optima.

4. Suspect details update: Along with the photo of one of the suspects, the police said that both suspects are in their late teens and male.

5. Community on alert after reward: The Austin community has been put on high alert with residents asked to contact the Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-5177. A reward of $1000 was on offer for tips leading to the capture of the suspect.

“I want to remind people not to leave their cars unlocked,” Police Chief Davis said. “What we are seeing is these cars are being stolen. Do not leave your keys or key fobs in the vehicle.”