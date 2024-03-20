Australia jumps to defend Kevin Rudd after Trump issues scathing warning to its ‘nasty’ ambassador

Former US President Donald Trump has insulted Australia’s Ambassador to the US, Kevin Rudd, by calling him “not the brightest bulb” and suggesting that he “won’t be there long” if “he’s at all hostile” towards him. Former US President Donald Trump has criticised Australia’s Ambassador to the US, Kevin Rudd, in an interview with GB News. (AP)

Rudd, who has been critical of Trump, previously blasted him as "the most destructive president in history” and "a traitor to the West".

During an exclusive interview with Trump, GB News' Nigel Farage asked the GOP leader about the AUKUS agreement and Rudd, reminding the 45th US president how the former Australian PM had been scathing of him.

In response, Trump slammed Rude as “nasty” and asserted his tenure in the position would be shortened if he is re-elected.

“I heard he was a little bit nasty, I hear he's not the brightest bulb. I don't know much about him, but if he's at all hostile, he will not be there long,” said the Republican presidential nominee.

However, the Australian government was quick to defend Rudd, stating that they would retain him as US ambassador if Trump won the 2024 White House race, backing him as doing “an excellent job”.

Australia extends its support to Rudd after Trump attack

In a press conference, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong spoke more broadly on Trump's remarks. She served as a minister under the prime ministership of Rudd.

“Mr Rudd is a very effective ambassador. He’s recognised … across this parliament, as doing an excellent job in advancing Australia’s interests in the United States. I point you in particular to the phenomenal amount of work being done on Aukus in the period that he been ambassador,” she stated.

Highlighting Rudd's role as former prime minister and former foreign minister, Wong said his experience and skills demonstrated that he is capable of working “closely with whoever is elected by the American people as the United States president.”

A look at Rudd and Trump sour relationship

Rudd's "destructive president" comments weren't the only critical remarks he's made about Trump's character.

Speaking to CNN in 2020, Rudd, while referring to Capitol riots, said that Trump's conduct after losing the elections to Joe Biden was “unacceptable”, and it left “a very bad taste in the world at large”.

He went on to say that he hopes that the GOP leaders would get Trump to behave “like a responsible grown up”, adding that “so far he's not done that”.

While Rudd became ambassador in March 2023, his “most destructive president” tweet against Trump is still available on his X account.