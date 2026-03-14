Ayman Ghazali family: All you need to know about brothers Ibrahim, Kassim and relatives killed in airstrike
In Michigan, a memorial service honored Ayman Mohamad Ghazali's family members killed in an Israeli airstrike.
A memorial service was recently held in Michigan for several relatives of Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, the man authorities say rammed a truck into Temple Israel earlier this week.
According to the Detroit Free Press, the service took place last Sunday at the Islamic Institute of America in Dearborn Heights, days before the synagogue attack. Iman Harb confirmed to the newspaper that the memorial honored four members of Ghazali’s family who were killed overseas.
Here is what has been reported about the relatives.
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Ibrahim Ghazali
Ibrahim Ghazali was among those killed in the reported Israeli airstrike in Lebanon. According to the Associated Press, Ibrahim was a brother of Ayman Ghazali and died in the strike along with members of his family.
The Detroit Free Press reported that Ibrahim was remembered during the memorial gathering at the mosque.
Kassim Ghazali
Another brother, Kassim Ghazali, was also killed in the same airstrike, the Associated Press reported. The two brothers were reportedly at a home in Lebanon when the strike took place.
Ali and Fatima Ghazali
The memorial also honored Ali Ghazali and Fatima Ghazali, who were children of Ibrahim Ghazali. The Detroit Free Press, citing mosque officials, reported that both were among those killed in the strike.
The attack reporredly occurred shortly after sunset as the family was preparing to break their fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Separately, Mo Baydoun said Ghazali had recently lost several family members in what he described as “an Israeli attack on their home in Lebanon,” including a niece and nephew.
Also Read: Michigan synagogue attack suspect lost family members in Israeli airstrike on Lebanon
Conflicting reports about affiliations
There are conflicting reports about whether the brothers had ties to Hezbollah. NBC News, citing an unnamed Lebanese official, reported that the two brothers were affiliated with the group. However, The New York Times, citing another anonymous Lebanese official, reported that they were not connected to Hezbollah.
Separately, CNN reported, citing anonymous US law enforcement officials, that Ghazali had previously been flagged in government databases for contacts with individuals suspected of having ties to Hezbollah, though investigators did not believe he was a member himself.
Authorities have not yet publicly confirmed a motive for the synagogue attack. However, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said shortly after the incident that it is investigating the case as a targeted act of violence against the Jewish community.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More