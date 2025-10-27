B1/B2 visa approved in seconds, Indian applicant shares 'luck based' experience

B1/B2 visa: An Indian candidate detailed their experience of receiving a B1/B2 visa at the US Consulate in Chennai on Reddit. However, HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of the Reddit user's claim. An Indian applicant detailed their quick B1/B2 visa approval at the US Consulate in Chennai on Reddit(Representational Image)

A B1/B2 visa is a non-immigrant, temporary visa that permits the bearer to enter the US for either business (B1) or tourist (B2) purposes.

In a viral post, the candidate, who recently started working for a company as a Lead AI, claims that their visa was approved within a few seconds at the October 16 interview.

The candidate clarified that they initially reserved an interview slot in Kolkata for December 2025 but continued to look for earlier openings. They were able to successfully reschedule after manually tracking down an October time period.

“I kept monitoring slots again and even tried Atlys (paid ₹990) — honestly, a poor experience. So I switched back to manual tracking. One morning, I logged in through Incognito Mode, and — boom — saw October slots open! I booked immediately and successfully rescheduled,” the candidate stated in a post on Reddit.

VAC appointment in Chennai

On October 10, they arrived for their VAC appointment in Chennai, and later stated that the procedure was smooth and efficient.

“I reached by 7:30 AM. The entire process took about 45 minutes…Biometric process itself took around 5 minutes — quick and smooth,” the applicant said, stressing that they also gave advice on how to use lockers, bring the most recent copies of the DS-160, and make travel plans close to the consulate.

US Consulate Interview for B1/B2 Visa

The Visa Officer (VO) asked a few brief questions during the interview at the embassy. The VO inquired for the reason for the visit, the city of travel, the company, the length of employment, and the designation. The officer then asked for applicant's passport. The candidate gave a confident and contextual response about attending a “XYZ annual meet”.

During the meet, the candidate said they “will get exposure to latest developments in the field of XYX1 and this exposure directly contributes in the AI features that I build for our product. Following that I will also be meeting some of our clients with our leadership where we will plan our next years product strategies.”

“Your Visa is approved. I am keeping your passport and you will receive it in 7 days. please keep your left hand on scanner and have a good day!” the officer sated.

The candidate disclosed that the conversation proceeded smoothly, calmly, and gently, underlining the need for confidence and preparation.

“After hearing so many stories and reading so many threads, I came to the conclusion that getting a suitable Visa Officer is completely luck based and you do not get to choose one,” the user continued.