Watch: Bad Bunny lambasts Trump's ICE raids at 68th Grammy Awards, 'We're not animals'

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, widely recognized as Bad Bunny, used his 68th Grammy Awards acceptance speech to voice criticism against the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and their raids. Bad Bunny used his Grammy acceptance speech to oppose ICE while celebrating his historic win for Album of the Year. (REUTERS)

The criticism came as the rapper achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first artist to win Album of the Year with an entirely Spanish-language album. He received three gold-plated gramophone awards, making this year particularly successful for him.

Clad in a stylish black suit, Bunny approached the stage to receive the Album of the Year award. As the audience rose to give him a standing ovation, he conveyed a strong message opposing ICE. Speaking in Spanish (with an English translation), he stated, “Before I say thanks to God, I'm gonna say ICE out. We're not savages, we're not animals, we're not aliens, we are humans, and we are Americans.”

“Also, I wanna say to the people, I know it's tough not to hate these days, and I was thinking that sometimes we get contaminado, I don't know how to say that in English.”

