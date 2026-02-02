Watch: Bad Bunny lambasts Trump's ICE raids at 68th Grammy Awards, 'We're not animals'
Bad Bunny blasted the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during his 68th Grammy Awards acceptance speech.
Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, widely recognized as Bad Bunny, used his 68th Grammy Awards acceptance speech to voice criticism against the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and their raids.
The criticism came as the rapper achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first artist to win Album of the Year with an entirely Spanish-language album. He received three gold-plated gramophone awards, making this year particularly successful for him.
Clad in a stylish black suit, Bunny approached the stage to receive the Album of the Year award. As the audience rose to give him a standing ovation, he conveyed a strong message opposing ICE. Speaking in Spanish (with an English translation), he stated, “Before I say thanks to God, I'm gonna say ICE out. We're not savages, we're not animals, we're not aliens, we are humans, and we are Americans.”
“Also, I wanna say to the people, I know it's tough not to hate these days, and I was thinking that sometimes we get contaminado, I don't know how to say that in English.”
Pam Bondi announces two more arrests
Meanwhile, the Trump administration has announced two more arrests related to the disruption of a church service in Minnesota on January 18 by anti-ICE protesters.
The arrested persons were identified as Ian Davis Austin and Jerome Deangelo Richardson.
Taking to X, Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on Monday: “If you riot in a place of worship, we WILL find you. We have made two more arrests in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota: Ian Davis Austin and Jerome Deangelo Richardson.”
A total of nine individuals have been arrested in relation to the incident. These include former CNN anchor Don Lemon, who was taken into custody on Friday, when he was in Los Angeles to report on the Grammy Awards.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Politicial and World News reporter currently assigned with US desk