Bakersfield hostage standoff ends after FBI kills suspect; all hostages rescued safe

A tense hostage situation that unfolded inside a downtown Bakersfield office building ended Wednesday after FBI personnel fatally shot the suspect following an overnight standoff that lasted more than 15 hours. Law enforcement work the scene after a man barricaded himself inside a bank, June 2, 2026, in Bakersfield, California. (AP Photo/David Dennis)

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, all hostages were rescued safely and received medical evaluations at the scene. Authorities said none of the hostages suffered physical injuries during the incident.

The standoff began Tuesday afternoon after police received reports of a possible bomb threat at a multi-story building in Bakersfield, California. The property housed both a Chase Bank branch and a school district office, according to NBC Los Angeles.

“The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene,” Bakersfield police said in a statement. Authorities added that city police officers were not involved in the use of force that ended the confrontation.

FBI took over tactical operations during negotiations The New York Times reported that the suspect barricaded himself inside one of the building’s upper floors with several hostages shortly after 1 pm local time Tuesday.

During negotiations, two hostages were released after authorities managed to establish phone contact with the suspect, police said.

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As the standoff stretched into the night, the FBI eventually took control of tactical operations. Bakersfield police spokesperson Sally Selby told The New York Times that the FBI “assumed SWAT operations” late Tuesday.

An email sent by the FBI Sacramento field office around 2:30 am local time confirmed the emergency situation remained active into Wednesday morning before the final operation concluded hours later.

NBC Los Angeles reported that witnesses saw dozens of heavily armed SWAT officers surrounding the building overnight.

Downtown Bakersfield shut down during hostage crisis The hostage situation triggered widespread evacuations and road closures in parts of downtown Bakersfield. Authorities repeatedly urged residents to avoid the area while negotiators and emergency crews responded.

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh appealed for public cooperation as the standoff continued.

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“The best way the public can help at this time is by avoiding the area and allowing law enforcement officers, negotiators, and other trained professionals the space and opportunity to safely carry out their duties,” Goh said in a statement.

The incident also disrupted election-related activities on California’s primary election day. According to The New York Times, Democratic congressional candidate Jasmeet Bains canceled a planned election-night event in downtown Bakersfield because of the unfolding crisis.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the suspect or confirmed whether any explosives were found inside the building.