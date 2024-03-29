 Baltimore bridge collapse: Flammables and corrosives found on ship Dali - Hindustan Times
Baltimore bridge collapse: Flammables and corrosives found on ship Dali

ByNikhita Mehta
Mar 29, 2024 09:46 PM IST

56 containers of hazardous materials, including corrosives, flammables, and lithium-ion batteries, were found aboard the ship Dali following Baltimore tragedy

In a recent investigation conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), it was found that the cargo ship that caused the Baltimore Bridge collapse contained hazardous materials and had prior equipment issues.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MARCH 28: Police block off the approach of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Getty Images via AFP)
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MARCH 28: Police block off the approach of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Getty Images via AFP)

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy revealed that the cargo ship was carrying a staggering 56 containers filled with hazardous materials. "We found 56 containers aboard containing hazardous materials, including corrosives, flammables, and lithium-ion batteries," said Homendy.

Ship Dali had containers full of explosive items

Some of these containers were breached during the collision, leading to leaks into the Patapsco River. Further, an inspection conducted prior to departure disclosed a concerning flaw in the ship’s equipment.

The vessel had a faulty monitor gauge for fuel pressure, which had reportedly been addressed before setting sail. "As far as the engine goes, we were not informed of any problems with the vessel," Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath said during a news conference.

The bridge collapse caused the deaths of two people, whose remains were discovered submerged in a pickup truck near the bridge's middle span. Maryland Governor Wes Moore offered his sympathies to the victims' families and expressed solidarity during this terrible time.

"Estamos contigo, ahora y siempre," Governor Moore conveyed in Spanish, which means, “We are with you, now and always.” As the search continues for six missing construction workers, including Miguel Luna and Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandova, concerns about the safety of recovery efforts remain.

"Imagery from underwater drones shows 'an abundance of twisted metal and debris' from the collapsed bridge, making it unsafe for divers to enter the frigid water," noted a Department of Homeland Security assessment.

Moreover, the investigation has raised questions about the ship's management company, Synergy Marine Group, which has been involved in at least three deadly incidents since 2018 in Australia, Singapore, and the Philippines.

"The ship was briefly held at the Port of San Antonio in Chile on June 27, 2023, when an inspector found that the pressure gauges for the vessel's heating system were ‘unreadable,'" revealed a Chilean Navy spokesperson.

"The investigation could take 12 to 24 months, but the NTSB will not hesitate to issue urgent safety recommendations during that time,” said Chair Jennifer Homendy.

