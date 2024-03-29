Baltimore bridge collapse survivor couldn't swim, wife says it's a miracle

Julio Cervantes, a construction worker who was part of the team on the Francis Scott Key Bridge when it collapsed early Tuesday morning in Baltimore, miraculously survived the incident despite not knowing how to swim. His wife told NBC News. BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MARCH 28: Police block off the approach of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Getty Images via AFP)

Cervantes and seven other workers from Mexico and Central America were taking a break inside their cars just moments before the bridge collapsed around 1:30 a.m. They were engaged in repairing potholes on the roadway. He is one of the three survivors, while two workers were rescued, two bodies were recovered from the Patapsco River on Wednesday. Tragically, the remaining four men are presumed dead, their bodies likely still trapped in their submerged vehicles.

While Cervantes was treated for chest injuries and released from the hospital on Tuesday, the bodies of two workers, Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, from Mexico, and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, from Guatemala, were recovered on Wednesday, as per ABC News.

Family members of the missing workers, still holding onto hope, expressed their grief and wishes. Martin Suazo, the brother of the missing Honduran worker Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval, told CNN, “We still have faith until this moment, God grant the miracle, it would be beautiful.” Sandoval, who had lived and worked in the U.S. for 18 years, aspired to retire in Honduras, his family shared. They hope to recover his body before informing their 72-year-old mother in Honduras about the heartbreaking news.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse Recovery Efforts Update

On Thursday, the Biden administration sanctioned Maryland's request for a $60 million federal aid package to address emergency costs related to the bridge collapse, as reported by the Associated Press. Earlier, Maryland officials had sought the “quick release” of these funds for the recovery operations. Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld stated in a letter to the Federal Highway Administration that the estimated cost for mobilization, operators, and debris recovery is approximately $60 million. President Biden previously committed to ensuring the federal government covers the full cost of reconstructing the bridge.

Baltimore Governor’s Appeal for Public Support

At Camden Yards baseball park, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, accompanied by the Baltimore Orioles' ownership group, urged citizens to assist in the extensive task of rebuilding the collapsed bridge. “I’m calling on everybody to do their part. We need every single Baltimorean and every single Marylander to join us in this work to rebuild this bridge and our city,” Moore declared. Despite not detailing the specific assistance needed from residents, Moore emphasized the prolonged duration of the rebuilding process. The Orioles initiated their 2024 season with a moment of silence to honor the victims of the tragic incident.