Baltimore files legal claim against ship Dali owner, operator companies over ‘gross negligence’ and ‘incompetent crew’

Baltimore State has filed a legal claim against the owner and operator of the cargo ship Dali, which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Last month, the 985-ft vessel rammed into one of the bridge's supporting columns, causing it to collapse. The deadly accident cost the lives of six construction workers. Attorneys for Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and the City Council are now seeking significant unspecified damages, citing “gross negligence” and “recklessness” on the part of both companies. Attorneys for the Baltimore mayor and city council accused both companies of providing the cargo vessel with an “incompetent crew” that lacked proper training and skill(AP)

Baltimore says Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed due to ‘recklessness’

The cargo ship is owned by Grace Ocean Private Limited and managed by Synergy Marine PTE LTD. Baltimore holds both companies responsible for the deadly accident, saying that the ship was in “unseaworthy condition.” “None of this should have happened. Reporting has indicated that, even before leaving port, alarms showing an inconsistent power supply on the Dali had sounded,” the lawsuit states.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Attorneys for the Baltimore mayor and city council accused both companies of providing the cargo vessel with an “incompetent crew” that lacked proper training and skill, per CNN. “The Dali slammed into the bridge, causing the bridge’s immediate collapse, killing at least six individuals, destroying Baltimore property, and bringing the region’s primary economic engine to a grinding halt,” the lawsuit continued to add.

The Baltimore City Law Office further told the outlet, “As the Mayor stated in his announcement last week, the City is pursuing its legal claims against those responsible for the Key Bridge catastrophe to ensure that the City, its residents, and its businesses are adequately compensated for their losses. As this matter is now the subject of active litigation, we will reserve further comment for the appropriate judicial forum.”