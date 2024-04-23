 Baltimore files legal claim against ship Dali owner, operator companies over ‘gross negligence’ and ‘incompetent crew’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Baltimore files legal claim against ship Dali owner, operator companies over ‘gross negligence’ and ‘incompetent crew’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 23, 2024 07:14 PM IST

The cargo ship is owned by Grace Ocean Private Limited and managed by Synergy Marine PTE LTD

Baltimore State has filed a legal claim against the owner and operator of the cargo ship Dali, which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Last month, the 985-ft vessel rammed into one of the bridge's supporting columns, causing it to collapse. The deadly accident cost the lives of six construction workers. Attorneys for Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and the City Council are now seeking significant unspecified damages, citing “gross negligence” and “recklessness” on the part of both companies.

Attorneys for the Baltimore mayor and city council accused both companies of providing the cargo vessel with an “incompetent crew” that lacked proper training and skill(AP)
Attorneys for the Baltimore mayor and city council accused both companies of providing the cargo vessel with an “incompetent crew” that lacked proper training and skill(AP)

Baltimore says Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed due to ‘recklessness’

The cargo ship is owned by Grace Ocean Private Limited and managed by Synergy Marine PTE LTD. Baltimore holds both companies responsible for the deadly accident, saying that the ship was in “unseaworthy condition.” “None of this should have happened. Reporting has indicated that, even before leaving port, alarms showing an inconsistent power supply on the Dali had sounded,” the lawsuit states.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

READ MORE: Musk's Tesla to report Q1 earnings: What to expect, points to watch for, experts' predictions

Attorneys for the Baltimore mayor and city council accused both companies of providing the cargo vessel with an “incompetent crew” that lacked proper training and skill, per CNN. “The Dali slammed into the bridge, causing the bridge’s immediate collapse, killing at least six individuals, destroying Baltimore property, and bringing the region’s primary economic engine to a grinding halt,” the lawsuit continued to add.

The Baltimore City Law Office further told the outlet, “As the Mayor stated in his announcement last week, the City is pursuing its legal claims against those responsible for the Key Bridge catastrophe to ensure that the City, its residents, and its businesses are adequately compensated for their losses. As this matter is now the subject of active litigation, we will reserve further comment for the appropriate judicial forum.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Baltimore files legal claim against ship Dali owner, operator companies over ‘gross negligence’ and ‘incompetent crew’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On