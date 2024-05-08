 Baltimore tragedy: Explosives will be detonated to free Dali from Francis Scott Key Bridge’s wreckage - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Baltimore tragedy: Explosives will be detonated to free Dali from Francis Scott Key Bridge’s wreckage

BySumanti Sen
May 08, 2024 06:51 AM IST

Salvage crews will use the explosives to separate a huge chunk of the bridge’s truss that has been lying on ship’s bough ever since the bridge collapsed

Explosives will have to be detonated to free cargo ship Dali from the Francis Scott Key Bridge’s wreckage, a report has said. Salvage crews will use the explosives to separate a huge chunk of the bridge’s truss that has been lying on ship’s bough ever since the bridge collapsed, Unified Command’s Petty Officer Ronald Hodges told WBAL-TV.

Explosives will be detonated to free cargo ship Dali from Francis Scott Key Bridge’s wreckage (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)(AFP)
Explosives will be detonated to free cargo ship Dali from Francis Scott Key Bridge’s wreckage (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)(AFP)

Since the wreck, Dali’s crew has been living on the ship. Officials have confirmed that they can remain on board safely during the explosion. They will not have to be evacuated.

“What they’re doing are best practices and historic best practices, and the way that you remove large amounts of steel,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore told reporters on Tuesday, May 7, according to New York Post. “We know that as soon as that operation, that precision cutting is done, then we also have the tools to be able to remove that steel from the water, to safely refloat the Dali, and to reopen up the federal channel.”

Sources claimed that placing the precision explosives on the truss will take up to several days. A massive hydraulic claw and precision-cutting tools have been used by Unified Command to clear much of the wreckage.

The tragedy

On March 30, the Dali smashed into the nearly 50-year-old bridge. As many as six construction workers were killed. The body of the sixth missing worker, José Mynor López, was recovered on Tuesday.

“With heavy hearts, today marks a significant milestone in our recovery efforts and providing closure to the loved ones of the six workers who lost their lives in this tragic event,” said Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police.

“As we mourn with the families, we honor the memory of José Mynor López, Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, Carlos Daniel Hernandez Estrella, and Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez,” he added.

News / World News / US News / Baltimore tragedy: Explosives will be detonated to free Dali from Francis Scott Key Bridge's wreckage

